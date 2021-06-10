Three years after becoming the Roland Garros doubles champion, Barbora Krejcikova captured the singles crown after overcoming Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in three sets.

Barbora Krejcikova can add Grand Slam singles champion to her illustrious doubles resume after capturing the Roland Garros title 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 over No.31 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in one hour and 58 minutes.

Krejcikova becomes the first Czech woman to lift the Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen since Hana Mandlikova (playing for the former Czechoslovakia) in 1981. The World No.33 is also the third unseeded champion in Paris in the past five years, following Jelena Ostapenko in 2017 and Iga Swiatek in 2020.

The 25-year-old already owns two Grand Slam trophies in women's doubles and three in mixed doubles. Three years ago, she lifted the first of those at Roland Garros alongside Katerina Siniakova. Her singles surge has been delayed, but extraordinarily rapid: this was just Krejcikova's fifth major main draw. Only two women have won a Grand Slam title with fewer main draw showings under their belts - Monica Seles and Bianca Andreescu, who were crowned champion in their fourth major.

The first two sets were a study in contrasts as the pair took turns to dominate the court. But they both brought their best tennis into a tight decider that was impossible to call - until Krejcikova found a timely purple patch to surge ahead from 3-3.