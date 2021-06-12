Despite an early retirement at Roland Garros, Ashleigh Barty continues to hold the top position in this week's Porsche Race to Shenzhen Leaderboard.

With three singles titles and 28 match-wins in 2021, both the most on tour, Ashleigh Barty continues to hold the top position in the Porsche Race to Shenzhen Leaderboard.

The Roland Garros title also propels Barbora Krejcikova to No.2 on this week’s Leaderboard. She jumps 10 spots to crack the Top 8. With two titles to her credit, the 25-year-old, who won the title at Strasbourg earlier this year, closes within 123 points of the top position.

By reaching the final at Roland Garros, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova jumped 27 spots to No.7, while a semifinal effort paves the way for Maria Sakkari to jump into this week’s Top 8.

Aryna Sabalenka (No.3), Naomi Osaka (No.4), Iga Swiatek (No.5) and Garbiñe Muguruza (No.6) round out this week’s Top 8.