Former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki has announced the birth of her first daughter, Olivia Wozniacki Lee.

When Caroline Wozniacki announced her retirement from professional tennis in December 2019, the Danish star stated that one of her goals was to start a family with husband David Lee.

The former World No.1 has now done that. She announced the birth of the couple's first daughter, Olivia Wozniacki Lee, on social media today.

Family of 3❤️ Olivia Wozniacki Lee, born June 11, 2021👨‍👩‍👧💖 pic.twitter.com/cW3g20sPwy — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) June 14, 2021

Wozniacki won 30 WTA titles between 2008 and 2018, and held the World No.1 ranking for 71 weeks. After two runner-up showings at the US Open in 2009 and 2014, she was able to seal her career with her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2018. Wozniacki is the most accomplished tennis player in Denmark's history.