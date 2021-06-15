The World No.2 has her eyes set on the Tokyo Olympics after withdrawing from the grass court season.

World No.2 Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon but confirmed her plans to take part in the Tokyo Olympics at the end of July. The four-time major champion announced the news via a statement from her team.

"Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year," the statement read. "She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."

You'll be greatly missed, @naomiosaka - wishing you all the best at home and the Olympics and hope to welcome you back next year pic.twitter.com/avQzhFDm8U — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 17, 2021

"Naomi Osaka will be greatly missed by all of us at Wimbledon this year, but we completely understand her decision," the All England Club said in a statement. The Championships returns after a two-year hiatus on June 28th. "We wish her a happy time with her friends and family and look forward to welcoming her back to Wimbledon next year."

Osaka's withdrawal from Wimbledon comes two weeks after her withdrawal from the French Open citing mental health concerns.

The Tokyo Olympics begins on July 23rd, with the tennis event running from Saturday, July 24th and ending on Sunday, August 1st.