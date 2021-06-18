Tunisia's Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to win a WTA title with a straight-set victory over Daria Kasatkina at the Viking Classic Birmingham.

The third time was the charm for Ons Jabeur, as the Tunisian notched the first WTA singles title of her career at the Viking Classic Birmingham on Sunday, defeating Daria Kasatkina 7-5, 6-4.

No.2 seed Jabeur had lost in her two previous singles finals: one to Kasatkina herself at 2018 Moscow, and the other earlier this season at the MUSC Health Women’s Open in Charleston, to Astra Sharma.

But this time around, Jabeur entered the winner’s circle with an hour-and-a-half victory over No.4 seed Kasatkina of Russia to make history, becoming the first Arab woman to claim a WTA singles title.

The victory continues a stellar season for Jabeur, whose 28 match-wins in 2021 is tied for the most on the WTA along with World No.1 Ashleigh Barty.

Jabeur’s triumph also avenged two whisker-thin losses to Kasatkina in their two previous meetings. In both the aforementioned 2018 Moscow final, as well as in their first-round clash at the 2016 Olympics, Jabeur won the first set each time, only to lose the second set in a tiebreak before taking a three-set loss.

But in Birmingham, World No.24 Jabeur was not to be denied, converting five of her ten break points as she eased to the win over 35th-ranked Kasatkina, who has already won two singles titles this season.

The court craft of Jabeur was in full effect at 3-3 in the first set, where she broke Kasatkina for a second time with a winning dropshot and an error-forcing lob during that game. A crosscourt backhand at 5-3 gave Jabeur triple set point, but Kasatkina forced errors from Jabeur to eke out a hold and force the Tunisian to serve for the set at 5-4.

Jabeur could not capitalize there, succumbing to errors to drop serve. However, Jabeur broke once more at love for a 6-5 lead, ending that game with a deft dropshot return winner. This time around, Jabeur successfully served out the set, punctuating her one-set lead with a backhand winner down the line.

Spurred on by the momentum, Jabeur stormed ahead 4-0 in the second set before Kasatkina put herself on the scoreboard, saving a break point and holding for 4-1 with an ace. The Russian made a late charge, breaking Jabeur once and clawing back to 4-3 with some well-timed groundstroke winners.

But Jabeur came through in the end, drawing an errant return at 5-4 to set up her first match point. There, Jabeur fired a forehand to force a netted error from Kasatkina, and the Tunisian sank to the ground in joy, a title winner on the WTA at last.

