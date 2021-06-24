After pulling out of Roland Garros with a left hip injury, World No.1 Ashleigh Barty says she's fit and ready for this year's Wimbledon Championships.

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty said she feels fit and ready to play as she eyes her return to Wimbledon. The 25-year-old Australian said she has done everything she could to recover and rehabilitate after a left hip injury forced her to retire from her second-round match at Roland Garros.

"My preparation has been as good as it could be," Barty told reporters at Media Day. "I couldn't ask anything more of myself to give myself an opportunity to play here at Wimbledon. Yes, I haven't played a tournament leading in, but it's not something that I focus on, not something that I'm concerned about.

"I've done everything that I possibly can to be here. I'm excited to now have another opportunity to play in a main draw at Wimbledon. I feel comfortable on the courts. Now it's about going out there, enjoying the competition, and trying to bring the best level that I can on that day."

With defending champion Simona Halep's withdrawal from the tournament due to injury, Barty has been tapped to take the defending champion's slot traditional slot on Day 2 to open play on Centre Court. It's a top honor for the grass-loving Queenslander, who won the junior Wimbledon title at 15 years old.

"Incredibly special," Barty said. "It's an opportunity very few people get to experience. Of course, I wish Sim was here to be able to experience that. She's earned the right to open the court, open Centre Court on Tuesday as the defending women's champion.

"I'm extremely excited and humbled to have the privilege and to have the honor."

Wimbledon Draw Analysis: 10 Burning Questions

Barty's return to Centre Court will be an emotional moment for a variety of reasons. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Evonne Goolagong Cawley's 1971 win at Wimbledon. In honor of her friend and mentor, Barty will debut a dress inspired by Goolagong Cawley's iconic scalloped white dress.

"It's a really special anniversary for a lot of Australians, but for indigenous Australians in particular I think this is a really special one," Barty said. "For me to be able to wear an outfit inspired by Evonne's iconic scallop dress is really amazing."

Photo by Getty Images

Barty said she spoke to Goolagong Cawley to make sure she was OK with the tribute.

"She was really excited," Barty said. "I think for me, that made me feel a lot more comfortable knowing her favorite dress, probably her most iconic dress, is something that inspired me and inspired our generation of indigenous youth. I hope that my version of it, my outfit, can do the same for the next generation of indigenous youth coming forward.

"Evonne has guided the way. She's created a path for all of us as Australians, but as a family and for our heritage to know that there is an opportunity to chase after your dreams and to do what you love. She's created a legacy like no other in Australia.

"I think I'm exceptionally proud to be able to call her a friend and a mentor, to be able to share heritage. For me to be able to pay tribute to that on a really special anniversary is something that I'll never forget."

Thank you @FILATennis for making this special Wimbledon collection. I hope I can make you proud Evonne 💚💜 #FILATennis pic.twitter.com/nPAT4xym94 — Ash Barty (@ashbarty) June 24, 2021

Adding to the emotional opener is the fact that Barty will face locker room favorite Carla Suárez Navarro, who is playing her final Wimbledon.

"I think for me to be able to experience opening Centre Court on Tuesday with her is going to be really cool," Barty said. "I hope that we have a great match. I know I'm going to have to bring my very best level to be able to compete with her. She's been one of the best for a long time.

"Just to see her back here doing what she loves has brought a smile to not only my face but all the other players, the teams. I know the tour staff as well were genuinely excited to see her back. To see her doing what she loves again is really, really awesome."

"One day I would love to be the champion here. It's a dream. It's a goal. Dreams don't always come true, but you can fight and do everything you can to give yourself that opportunity."

Barty was a quarterfinalist in her last appearance at Wimbledon in 2019. Though she has historically preferred to keep her cards close to the vest when it comes to her ambitions, it is no secret how much Barty wants a Wimbledon title.

"Over the last couple of years, I've learned a lot about myself," Barty said. "And in particular last year being away and kind of not having the opportunity to play here at Wimbledon, it almost reminded me of how much I do love coming here and how much this tournament means to me.

"One day I would love to be the champion here. It's a dream. It's a goal. Dreams don't always come true, but you can fight and do everything you can to give yourself that opportunity. That's been a lot of my learnings over the last two years as a person, not just as a professional tennis player, but as a person, is putting my hopes and dreams out into the universe and chasing them.

"You can dare to dream, you can try and dream big. There's certainly nothing wrong with that."