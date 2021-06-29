World No.1 Ashleigh Barty and No.2 Naomi Osaka are headed to Tokyo for their Olympic debuts this summer. The ITF on Thursday announced the complete entry lists for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Tennis Event.
In all, 17 of the WTA's current Top 20 are Tokyo bound, with the three exceptions being Romania's Simona Halep, along with Sofia Kenin and Serena Williams for the U.S.
Between the men's and women's fields, a total of 46 nations will be represented in this year's Olympic tennis event, which will take place at Ariake Tennis Park from Saturday, July 24 until Sunday, Aug. 1.
According to the ITF’s Olympic Qualification System, entries are based on the WTA rankings on June 14, the Monday after Roland Garros. All players must be in good standing with their national association and have made themselves available to represent their country in the ITF’s international team competitions. The entry lists are still subject to change.
In addition to direct qualification of the top 56 players by ranking - with no more than four singles players qualifying per nation - the ITF also reserves eight Final Qualification Places. These qualification spots are held for (1) athletes based on their performance at the Pan American Games, the Asian Games and the African Games, (2) one previous gold medalist or Slam champion who does not qualify by ranking, (3) representatives from the host nation.
Here is the Olympic Tennis entry list:
Argentina
Women's Singles: Nadia Podoroska (ITF)
Australia
Women's Singles: Ashleigh Barty, Ajla Tomljanovic, Samantha Stosur (ITF)
Women's Doubles: Ashleigh Barty/Storm Sanders, Ellen Perez/Samantha Stosur
Stat Note: 2011 US Open champion Samantha Stosur is set to play in her fifth Olympics.
Belarus
Women's Singles: Aryna Sabalenka, Victoria Azarenka
Women's Doubles: Victoria Azarenka/Aryna Sabalenka
Belgium
Women's Singles: Elise Mertens, Alison Van Uytvanck
Women's Doubles: Elise Mertens/Alison Van Uytvanck
Canada
Women's Singles: Bianca Andreescu, Leylah Annie Fernandez
Women's Doubles: Gabriela Dabrowski/Sharon Fichman
China
Women's Singles: Zheng Saisai, Wang Qiang (ITF)
Women's Doubles: Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan, Duan Yingying/Zheng Saisai
Chinese Taipei
Women's Doubles: Chan Hao-Ching, Latisha Chan
Croatia
Women's Singles: Donna Vekic
Women's Doubles: Darija Jurak/Donna Vekic
Czech Republic
Women's Singles: Karolina Pliskova, Petra Kvitova, Barbora Krejcikova, Marketa Vondrousova
Women's Doubles: Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova, Karolina Pliskova/Marketa Vondrousova
Stat Note: Marketa Vondrousova sealed the final qualifying spot in singles by using her protected ranking, which allowed her to qualify ahead of Karolina Muchova.
Egypt
Women's Singles: Mayar Sherif (ITF)
Stat Note: Sherif qualified for her first Olympics by winning gold at the 2019 African Games.
Estonia
Women's Singles: Anett Kontaveit
France
Women's Singles: Fiona Ferro, Kristina Mladenovic, Alizé Cornet, Caroline Garcia
Women's Doubles: Caroline Garcia/Kristina Mladenovic, Alizé Cornet/Fiona Ferro
Germany
Women's Singles: Angelique Kerber, Laura Siegemund
Women's Doubles: Anna-Lena Friedsam/Laura Siegemund
Great Britain
Women's Singles: Johanna Konta, Heather Watson
Women's Doubles: Johanna Konta/Heather Watson
Greece
Women's Singles: Maria Sakkari
Hungary
Women's Doubles: Timea Babos/Reka Luca Jani
India
Women's Doubles: Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina
Italy
Women's Singles: Camila Giorgi, Jasmine Paolini (ITF)
Japan
Women's Singles: Naomi Osaka, Misaki Doi, Nao Hibino
Women's Doubles: Shuko Aoyama/Ena Shibahara (Host)
Stat Note: The host nation is fielding their strongest team in years, with World No.2 Osaka leading the singles and Aoyama/Shibahara in doubles. The Japanese Duo leads the tour in titles in 2021 and currently sit at No.2 on the Porsche Race Leaderboard.
Kazakhstan
Women's Singles: Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva, Yaroslava Shvedova
Women's Doubles: Elena Rybakina/Yaroslava Shvedova
Latvia
Women's Singles: Jelena Ostapenko, Anastasija Sevastova
Women's Doubles: Jelena Ostapeno/Anastsija Sevastova
Montenegro
Women's Singles: Danka Kovinic
Netherlands
Women's Singles: Kiki Bertens
Women's Doubles: Kiki Bertens/Demi Schuurs
Paraguay
Women's Singles: Veronica Cepede Royg (ITF)
Poland
Women's Singles: Iga Swiatek, Magda Linette
Women's Doubles: Magda Linette/Alicja Rosolska
Stat Note: Swiatek's father, Tomasz, competed in the men's quadruple sculls at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.
Romania
Women's Doubles: Monica Niculescu/Iona Raluca Olaru
Russia
Women's Singles: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Veronika Kudermetova, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Daria Kasatkina
Women's Doubles: Elena Vesnina/Vera Zvonareva, Veronika Kudermetova/Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Stat Note: Russia's doubles team of Elena Vesnina and Vera Zvonareva is a pairing of two Olympic medalists. Vesnina won gold with Ekaterina Makarova in doubles in Rio, while Zvonareva won bronze in singles in Beijing.
Serbia
Women's Singles: Nina Stojanovic (ITF), Ivana Jorovic (ITF)
¡Estaré en Tokio! 🤩 Muy feliz por representar a 🇪🇸 una última vez en los Juegos Olímpicos. ¡El mayor honor como deportista!— Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) June 27, 2021
Happy to represent Spain at the @Tokyo2020 Olympic Games! Honored to have this opportunity as an athlete. Can’t wait! ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/bRUXRtab79
Spain
Women's Singles: Garbiñe Muguruza, Paula Badosa, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Carla Suárez Navarro
Women's Doubles: Garbiñe Muguruza/Carla Suárez Navarro, Paula Badosa/Sara Sorribes Tormo
Sweden
Women's Singles: Rebecca Peterson
Switzerland
Women's Singles: Belinda Bencic, Viktorija Golubic
Women's Doubles: Belinda Bencic/Viktorija Golubic
Tunisia
Women's Singles: Ons Jabeur
Ukraine
Women's Singles: Elina Svitolina, Dayana Yastremska, Marta Kostyuk
Women's Doubles: Marta Kostyuk/Elina Svitolina, Lyudmyla Kichenok/Nadiia Kichenok
USA
Women's Singles: Jennifer Brady, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Alison Riske
Women's Doubles: Coco Gauff/Nicole Melichar, Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Jessica Pegula
Stat Note: The United States will field four first-time Olympians in singles. Nicole Melichar will make her Olympic debut in doubles.