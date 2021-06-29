The ITF has announced the official entry list for this summer's Tokyo Olympic Tennis Event, where 17 of the WTA's Top 20 are set to compete.

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty and No.2 Naomi Osaka are headed to Tokyo for their Olympic debuts this summer. The ITF on Thursday announced the complete entry lists for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Tennis Event.

In all, 17 of the WTA's current Top 20 are Tokyo bound, with the three exceptions being Romania's Simona Halep, along with Sofia Kenin and Serena Williams for the U.S.

Between the men's and women's fields, a total of 46 nations will be represented in this year's Olympic tennis event, which will take place at Ariake Tennis Park from Saturday, July 24 until Sunday, Aug. 1.

According to the ITF’s Olympic Qualification System, entries are based on the WTA rankings on June 14, the Monday after Roland Garros. All players must be in good standing with their national association and have made themselves available to represent their country in the ITF’s international team competitions. The entry lists are still subject to change.

In addition to direct qualification of the top 56 players by ranking - with no more than four singles players qualifying per nation - the ITF also reserves eight Final Qualification Places. These qualification spots are held for (1) athletes based on their performance at the Pan American Games, the Asian Games and the African Games, (2) one previous gold medalist or Slam champion who does not qualify by ranking, (3) representatives from the host nation.

Here is the Olympic Tennis entry list:

Argentina

Women's Singles: Nadia Podoroska (ITF)

Australia

Women's Singles: Ashleigh Barty, Ajla Tomljanovic, Samantha Stosur (ITF)

Women's Doubles: Ashleigh Barty/Storm Sanders, Ellen Perez/Samantha Stosur

Stat Note: 2011 US Open champion Samantha Stosur is set to play in her fifth Olympics.

Belarus

Women's Singles: Aryna Sabalenka, Victoria Azarenka

Women's Doubles: Victoria Azarenka/Aryna Sabalenka

Belgium

Women's Singles: Elise Mertens, Alison Van Uytvanck

Women's Doubles: Elise Mertens/Alison Van Uytvanck

Canada

Women's Singles: Bianca Andreescu, Leylah Annie Fernandez

Women's Doubles: Gabriela Dabrowski/Sharon Fichman

China

Women's Singles: Zheng Saisai, Wang Qiang (ITF)

Women's Doubles: Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan, Duan Yingying/Zheng Saisai

Chinese Taipei

Women's Doubles: Chan Hao-Ching, Latisha Chan

Croatia

Women's Singles: Donna Vekic

Women's Doubles: Darija Jurak/Donna Vekic

Czech Republic

Women's Singles: Karolina Pliskova, Petra Kvitova, Barbora Krejcikova, Marketa Vondrousova

Women's Doubles: Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova, Karolina Pliskova/Marketa Vondrousova

Stat Note: Marketa Vondrousova sealed the final qualifying spot in singles by using her protected ranking, which allowed her to qualify ahead of Karolina Muchova.

Egypt

Women's Singles: Mayar Sherif (ITF)

Stat Note: Sherif qualified for her first Olympics by winning gold at the 2019 African Games.

Estonia

Women's Singles: Anett Kontaveit

France

Women's Singles: Fiona Ferro, Kristina Mladenovic, Alizé Cornet, Caroline Garcia

Women's Doubles: Caroline Garcia/Kristina Mladenovic, Alizé Cornet/Fiona Ferro

Germany

Women's Singles: Angelique Kerber, Laura Siegemund

Women's Doubles: Anna-Lena Friedsam/Laura Siegemund

Great Britain

Women's Singles: Johanna Konta, Heather Watson

Women's Doubles: Johanna Konta/Heather Watson

Greece

Women's Singles: Maria Sakkari

Hungary

Women's Doubles: Timea Babos/Reka Luca Jani

India

Women's Doubles: Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina

Italy

Women's Singles: Camila Giorgi, Jasmine Paolini (ITF)

Japan

Women's Singles: Naomi Osaka, Misaki Doi, Nao Hibino

Women's Doubles: Shuko Aoyama/Ena Shibahara (Host)

Stat Note: The host nation is fielding their strongest team in years, with World No.2 Osaka leading the singles and Aoyama/Shibahara in doubles. The Japanese Duo leads the tour in titles in 2021 and currently sit at No.2 on the Porsche Race Leaderboard.

Kazakhstan

Women's Singles: Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva, Yaroslava Shvedova

Women's Doubles: Elena Rybakina/Yaroslava Shvedova

Latvia

Women's Singles: Jelena Ostapenko, Anastasija Sevastova

Women's Doubles: Jelena Ostapeno/Anastsija Sevastova

Montenegro

Women's Singles: Danka Kovinic

Netherlands

Women's Singles: Kiki Bertens

Women's Doubles: Kiki Bertens/Demi Schuurs

Paraguay

Women's Singles: Veronica Cepede Royg (ITF)

Poland

Women's Singles: Iga Swiatek, Magda Linette

Women's Doubles: Magda Linette/Alicja Rosolska

Stat Note: Swiatek's father, Tomasz, competed in the men's quadruple sculls at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Romania

Women's Doubles: Monica Niculescu/Iona Raluca Olaru

Russia

Women's Singles: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Veronika Kudermetova, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Daria Kasatkina

Women's Doubles: Elena Vesnina/Vera Zvonareva, Veronika Kudermetova/Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Stat Note: Russia's doubles team of Elena Vesnina and Vera Zvonareva is a pairing of two Olympic medalists. Vesnina won gold with Ekaterina Makarova in doubles in Rio, while Zvonareva won bronze in singles in Beijing.

Serbia

Women's Singles: Nina Stojanovic (ITF), Ivana Jorovic (ITF)

¡Estaré en Tokio! 🤩 Muy feliz por representar a 🇪🇸 una última vez en los Juegos Olímpicos. ¡El mayor honor como deportista!



Happy to represent Spain at the @Tokyo2020 Olympic Games! Honored to have this opportunity as an athlete. Can’t wait! ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/bRUXRtab79 — Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) June 27, 2021

Spain

Women's Singles: Garbiñe Muguruza, Paula Badosa, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Carla Suárez Navarro

Women's Doubles: Garbiñe Muguruza/Carla Suárez Navarro, Paula Badosa/Sara Sorribes Tormo

Sweden

Women's Singles: Rebecca Peterson

Switzerland

Women's Singles: Belinda Bencic, Viktorija Golubic

Women's Doubles: Belinda Bencic/Viktorija Golubic

Tunisia

Women's Singles: Ons Jabeur

Ukraine

Women's Singles: Elina Svitolina, Dayana Yastremska, Marta Kostyuk

Women's Doubles: Marta Kostyuk/Elina Svitolina, Lyudmyla Kichenok/Nadiia Kichenok

USA

Women's Singles: Jennifer Brady, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Alison Riske

Women's Doubles: Coco Gauff/Nicole Melichar, Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Jessica Pegula

Stat Note: The United States will field four first-time Olympians in singles. Nicole Melichar will make her Olympic debut in doubles.