Elise Mertens ascends to the top of the doubles rankings for the second time, while Garbiñe Muguruza and Karolina Pliskova both return to the singles Top 10.

While Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka continue to occupy the Top 2 spots in this week’s WTA rankings, there was plenty of movement across singles and doubles now that Wimbledon is complete.

Mertens returns to doubles No.1

Belgium’s Elise Mertens partnered with Hsieh Su-Wei to win the doubles title at Wimbledon, paving the way for Mertens return to the top of the doubles rankings for her second stint as World No.1.

Mertens, who first achieved the top doubles ranking on May 10, 2021, overtakes Barbora Krejcikova, who held the spot for the past four weeks.

What a final!🤯Saving match points to win our1️⃣Grand Slam title together🏆It was a rollercoaster🎢but we never gave up as a team💚So happy with this win!!!



What an atmosphere😍A moment I will cherish for the rest of my life!Thank you so much for your support💜See you next year🍀 pic.twitter.com/K7PQPMbzHn — Elise Mertens (@elise_mertens) July 11, 2021

Streaks extended

Wimbledon champion and current World No.1 Ashleigh Barty extended her stay at No.1, pushing her current streak to 77 consecutive weeks atop the WTA Rankings and 84 weeks overall. Barty’s streak for consecutive weeks currently stands as the ninth longest in WTA history. Only Stefanie Graf, Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Monica Seles and Martina Hingis own longer streaks.

Although Simona Halep’s ranking dropped from No.3 to No.9, her streak inside the Top 10 has reached 370 consecutive weeks, the seventh longest streak in history. Next up on the charts is Hana Mandlikova (421 consecutive weeks).

Top 10 shakeup

Serena Williams (from No.8 to No.16) and Petra Kvitova (from No.10 to No.12) both dropped out of Top 10 after Wimbledon.

Garbiñe Muguruza returned to the Top 10 for the first time since the week of Aug. 20, 2018. Muguruza improves two spots, moving from No.12 to No.10.

Photo by WTA/Jimmy48

Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova also returns to the Top 10. On June 28, the last official rankings release before Wimbledon, Pliskova dropped out, snapping a streak of 230 consecutive weeks in the Top 10. By reaching the final, Pliskova’s ranking improved from No.13 to No.7.

Hamburg finalists Ruse, Petkovic rise

After losing in the second round at Wimbledon, former World No.9 Andrea Petkovic returned to Germany to compete the Hamburg European Open, a WTA 250 event. Petkovic advanced to the final, her first championship match since 2015, and as a result her ranking jumped 33 spots from No.130 to No.97.

Meanwhile, playing in her 12th career main draw, Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse won her first WTA trophy, in Hamburg. After entering the week ranked No.198, Ruse’s title run pushed her up 65 spots to No.133, breaking her former career-high of No.159.

Other notable ascents: Golubic makes Top 50 debut, Kalinina breaks Top 100, Raducanu rockets up

Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova continues to climb after reaching the Wimbledon fourth round. Less than a year after making her Top 100 debut, she finds herself at a new career-high of No.13, up from No.17.

Angelique Kerber entered Wimbledon ranked No.28, her lowest ranking since January 2012. By reaching the semifinals, she jumps six spots, moving from No.28 to No.22.

Back in April 2017, Viktorija Golubic hit No.51 in the rankings after winning Gstaad and reaching the Linz final the previous year. But a Top 50 debut has had to wait until now for the Swiss player. Golubic has been in fine form in 2021, making finals in Lyon and Guadalajara, winning the Saint-Malo 125 and reaching her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon. She is boosted 18 places from No.66 to No.48.

Ajla Tomljanovic also made her Grand Slam quarterfinal debut at Wimbledon, and jumps 24 spots from No.75 to No.51. The Australian, whose career-high is No.39, is at her highest position since December 2019.

Berlin champion Liudmila Samsonova made good use of her last-minute Wimbledon wildcard, backing up her title in Germany with a run to the fourth round at SW19. The Russian's 10-match winning streak sees her hit another career-high of No.55, up 10 from No.65.

Bogota champion Maria Camila Osorio Serrano rocketed into the Top 100 off the back of a strong clay season, and the Colombian wasn't halted on grass. The 19-year-old qualified for her first Wimbledon and reached the third round, and rises 14 places from No.94 to a new career-high of No.80.

Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina has been tearing up the ITF World Tour this year. Though the 24-year-old fell in the last round of Wimbledon qualifying, she collected the Montpellier W60 and Contrexéville W100 trophies over the next two weeks to take her 2021 ITF title haul to four. Kalinina's record this season is now 32-7, and she rockets up 30 places from No.125 to No.95 to make her Top 100 debut.

Also surging up the rankings is Jule Niemeier. The 21-year-old German has played just four WTA main draws, but has reached the semifinals in two of them - including on home soil in Hamburg last week. Niemeier jumps up 27 places from No.167 to No.140, a new career-high.

British 18-year-old Emma Raducanu advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon; her ranking improved 159 spots (from No.338 to No.179). She is the first British woman ranked in the Top 200 at 18 years old or younger since Laura Robson, most recently in January 2013.

Former junior World No.1 Diane Parry has hit her stride on the ITF World Tour in the past month. The 18-year-old Frenchwoman, the owner of a rare one-handed backhand, has collected her first two ITF W25 titles in the past three weeks in Périgueux and Torino. She is boosted 48 places from No.342 to No.294.

Just four months after her return from maternity leave, Elena Vesnina's comeback is gathering pace. The former doubles World No.1 was runner-up at Wimbledon with Veronika Kudermetova, and returns to the doubles Top 100 at No.55 - up 84 places from No.139. In singles, a second-round showing sees her climb another 66 spots, from No.362 to No.304.