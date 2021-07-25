No.1 seed Danielle Collins picked up her first WTA singles title at the Palermo Ladies Open, ending the 12-match winning streak of Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the final. Erin Routliffe and Kimberley Zimmermann earned the doubles title.

Danielle Collins added her name to the growing list of 2021’s first-time WTA singles titlists with a victory at the Palermo Ladies Open.

No.1 seed Collins of the United States moved past Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse, 6-4, 6-2, to take home the singles championship trophy in Sicily on Sunday.

Collins, who was top-seeded at a WTA tournament for the very first time, did not drop a set during the week. She becomes the 14th first-time singles champion on the WTA this season, mere hours after Maryna Zanevska became the 13th maiden titlist in Gdynia.

The No.1 seed secures her 1st WTA title 🤩



Danielle Collins battles past Ruse 6-4, 6-2 for the @LadiesOpenPA title! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/pbMh2kZfOm — wta (@WTA) July 25, 2021

44th-ranked Collins had been 0-for-6 in tour-level semifinal matches before at last entering her first WTA singles final with a win over Zhang Shuai on Saturday. Collins took it another step further with her one-hour and 50-minute victory over World No.137 Ruse.

Collins’s victory also avenged a very recent loss to Ruse. The Romanian had defeated Collins in the Hamburg quarterfinals earlier this month en route to her first WTA singles title as a qualifier.

Palermo was Ruse’s first event since her run to the Hamburg title, and she was aiming to claim her second straight title as a qualifier. But it was Collins who leveled their head-to-head with the Palermo win, ending Ruse’s 12-match winning streak.

In the hard-hitting affair, the pair was evenly matched on their second-service success rate, but Collins was ultimately sturdier behind her first serves. The American won 64 percent of those points, while Ruse could claim only 55 percent behind her first delivery.

Earlier on Sunday, No.4 seeds Erin Routliffe of New Zealand and Kimberley Zimmermann of Belgium won the Palermo doubles title. They overcame the all-Russian tandem of Natela Dzalamidze and Kamilla Rakhimova, 7-6(5), 4-6, [10-4].

In a match that took nearly two hours, Routliffe and Zimmermann dominated the beginning and the end of the match-tiebreak to eke out the victory. They won three of their four matches during the week via a decisive match-tiebreak.

It is the first WTA title for both of the victors. Zimmermann was in her very first WTA final, while Routliffe had previously finished as a doubles runner-up at the 2018 Citi Open in Washington, D.C.

More to follow....