Monday in San Jose marks the start of the North American hardcourt season, a swing that could bring a lot of movement in the Porsche Race to Shenzhen Leaderboard.

With the North American hardcourt swing set to get underway, players across the WTA Tour have the chance to compete for as many as 2,520 race points as they look to improve their position on the Porsche Race to Shenzhen Leaderboard.

The Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, a WTA 500 tournament, will be staged in San Jose, California, from Aug. 2-8, followed by back-to-back WTA 1000 tournaments - the National Bank Open in Montreal (Aug. 9-15) and the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati (Aug. 16-22). A pair of WTA 250 tournaments will be staged the week before the US Open – Tennis in the Land in Cleveland and the WTA Chicago Women’s Open.

Photo by WTA

At the start of the swing, Ashleigh Barty, with a WTA-leading four singles titles this year, holds a commanding lead atop the Porsche Race to Shenzhen Leaderboard. Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova checks in at No.2, followed by two-time title winners Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, at No.3 and No.4 respectively.

Karolina Pliskova, Naomi Osaka, Garbiñe Muguruza and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova round out the Top 8 on the Leaderboard.

Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, Elise Mertens and Jennifer Brady sit within striking distance of the Top 8.