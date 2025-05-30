Roland Garros takeaways: Swiatek's winning streak hits 24

Defending champion Iga Swiatek overcame a tough challenge in the heat to win in straight sets, showing great resilience and solid play against Jaqueline Cristian. She faces a tough opponent next to continue her impressive winning streak at Roland Garros.

Three-time defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek was made to work hard -- especially in the second set -- to run her winning streak in Paris to two dozen matches, but eventually topped unseeded Romanian Jaqueline Cristian in a few ticks under two hours 6-2, 7-5 to reach the Round of 16 for the seventh time in as many Roland Garros appearances.

On the hottest day of the tournament so far, the three-time defending champion denied the recent Rabat finalist a final set, despite an inspired second-set performance. After getting through the first set without facing a break point, Swiatek saved all six she faced in the second set -- and denied the Romanian a game point for a second-set tiebreak before breaking serve to win the match.

The prevailing emotion Swiatek felt after the 1-hour, 54-minute win? Relief.

"I'm just happy that I was super solid in the last game and didn't give any free points ... she used her chances and went for it every time I gave her a chance," Swiatek said afterwards. "It was a great match and I think pretty entertaining. We both played nice; I'm happy I'm through and happy with the performance."

To tie Monica Seles for the second-longest Parisian winning streak in the Open Era at 25, Swiatek will need to beat either No. 12 seed Elena Rybakina or 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko -- the No. 17 seed against whom she is 0-6.

