It took nearly three hours, but surging Danielle Collins extended her impeccable form in the second round of the Omnium Banque Nationale on Wednesday night, as she knocked out two-time champion Simona Halep, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, in the Romanian’s return to the WTA.

No.6 seed Halep was contesting her first match since she suffered a calf tear while facing Angelique Kerber in Rome three months ago -- an absence which, on Monday, caused her to fall out of the Top 10 for the first time since January 27, 2014 (ending 373 consecutive weeks in that echelon).

But Collins was a challenging draw for Halep’s first test, and the American extended a career-best winning streak at WTA-level with a grueling two-hour and 55-minute victory over the former World No.1. Collins, coming off of her first two WTA singles titles in Palermo and San Jose consecutively, has now won her last 12 matches.

The marathon affair was evenly matched all the way through -- the players had exactly the same break point conversion rate, 7-for-22. Ultimately, Collins's 38 winners, many on cracking returns, overrode Halep's 31 winners, giving the American the crucial final break of service in the decider.

2016 and 2018 Omnium Banque Nationale champion Halep needed five break points before taking a 3-2 lead in the first set, but once she did that, she swept through the rest of the opening set, where she had 12 winners to just three unforced errors.

However, in a topsy-turvy second set which featured seven breaks of serve combined, it was Collins who had the last word, as she used an array of powerful returns to break Halep at love in the final game and level the match at one set apiece.

In the third set, Halep was twice up a break, but each time Collins struck back immediately. The pair found aces on game points to get to 5-4, which proved to be a classic game full of arduous, creative rallies at tense moments. Collins saw four match points disappear, but on her fifth, another great return forced an error from Halep, and the American’s winning streak survived.

Next up for Collins will be a fellow American power player: Jessica Pegula, who also had a three-set comeback win over a Top 10 seed on Wednesday night. Pegula eliminated No.10 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, in an hour and 51 minutes to book her round-of-16 clash with Collins.

Pegula, who reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at this year's Australian Open, ended up converting five of her 12 break points to advance. Pavlyuchenkova, this year's Roland Garros runner-up and a Olympic gold medalist in mixed doubles, was 4-for-14 on break points as she fell just short to Pegula.

