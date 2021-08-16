ST PETERSBURG, FL, USA – The WTA and FanDuel on Monday announced the designation of FanDuel as an Authorized Gaming Operator in North, South, and Central America. The new relationship brings America’s number one sportsbook and industry-leading daily fantasy sports products directly to WTA fans and marks the first time a women’s sport will have video highlights throughout FanDuel’s digital platforms and sportsbooks. WTA will grant FanDuel access to its trademarks and FanDuel will also use WTA Tour’s official scoring data from Stats Perform, the Official Data Supplier of the WTA throughout FanDuel’s platforms. This integration will allow tennis fans in the Americas to join the growing engagement opportunities surrounding fantasy sports and further professionalize the legalized gaming category for tennis.

“The WTA is pleased to welcome FanDuel as its first Authorized Gaming Operator,” stated WTA President, Micky Lawler. “FanDuel is a premier destination for sports fans online and this relationship provides the building blocks for growing our fan base. This milestone not only delivers on the growing appetite fans have for a more personalized sporting experience, but also paves the way for us to have a proactive role in managing the responsible gambling standards and practices we wish to foster. Our top priority is providing our fans with more opportunities to engage with the sport in a fun and safe way.”

“We are incredibly proud of our commitment to supporting women in sports and are continuously looking for new ways to further raise awareness of female athletes, teams, and all women in sports,” said Amy Howe, President and Interim CEO, FanDuel Group. “Aligning with the WTA -- the global leader in women’s professional sports – is consistent with our overall mission to elevate the profile for talented women in sports. We are delighted to partner with such a prestigious organization.”

Driven by the WTA’s sponsorship sales agency of record, CSM, the agreement with FanDuel represents the WTA’s latest innovation to strengthen the growth and exposure of women’s tennis. Following the announcement of Stats Perform’s data integration last November, FanDuel will showcase the next evolution of data-driven touchpoints and trusted betting products for WTA fans.

“Our platforms are now a destination for WTA content and highlights, which significantly enriches the sports betting experience, while continuing to expand our media and content capabilities,” continued Howe.

As part of the new strategic collaboration, FanDuel will work closely with the WTA to promote safe and responsible gaming. Demonstrating its commitment to promote responsible gaming and the availability of prevention, treatment & recovery resources, the WTA has joined the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG). The WTA looks forward to working with NCPG on its Safer Sports Betting Initiative.