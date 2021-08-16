Tunisia's Ons Jabeur broke into the Top 8 in the Porsche Race to Shenzhen this week and now finds herself in the final qualification position following her quarterfinal run at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Montreal.



Jabeur, who is looking to qualify for the season-ending event for the first time in her career, rose two places.

American Coco Gauff, who also made last eight in Montreal, is close behind at No.9 on the Leaderboard.

Porsche Race to Shenzhen, The Grid: August 16th, 2021





Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Pliskova rose one place each and sit at Nos.2 and No.4, respectively, with more points on offer this week at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.



In doubles Darija Jurak and Andreja Klepac are in red-hot form and moved into the Top 8, at No.7. With a runner-up finish in Montreal over the weekend, they have reached back-to-back finals, following their Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic title in San Jose earlier this month.



Cincinnati represents lap number 27 on the Porsche Race to Shenzhen (a reference to qualifying tournaments leading into the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen). The top 8 singles players and doubles teams of 2021 will secure their spot at the year-end finale.



The singles winner of the Porsche Race to Shenzhen - the player who finishes in pole position leading into the WTA Finals - will not only seal a spot at the season-ending showpiece, but also be congratulated with the keys to a new Porsche.



