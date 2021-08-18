Coco Gauff reached the second round of the Western & Southern Open for the first time, as she dispatched veteran Hsieh Su-wei. Gauff will next face World No.2 Naomi Osaka for the third time.

American teen Coco Gauff stormed past crafty Hsieh Su-wei of Chinese Taipei, 6-1, 6-2, in the opening round of the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday, setting up a blockbuster showdown with No.2 seed Naomi Osaka.

In their first meeting, 17-year-old Gauff fended off the unorthodox patterns of 35-year-old Hsieh to claim a spot in the second round of the event for the first time in her career, after exactly an hour of play.

That hour of action, however, was split into two nearly-equal-sized chunks by a rain delay of about three hours, with Gauff leading 5-0 when the precipitation came. Nevertheless, the American continued to excel even after the lengthy pause.

Stats of the match: Gauff had 20 winners to 16 unforced errors, while Hsieh's 11 winners were undone by 19 unforced errors. Gauff also took utmost advantage on break points, converting five of six on the day.

Key moment: After being dispatched with ease in the first set, Hsieh made a momentary charge back into the match in the second set. Hsieh broke Gauff for the first time to get back on serve at 2-2, and despite dropping serve again, had two more break points at 3-2 following a Gauff double fault.

But that is where Gauff put the brakes on Hsieh's comeback, slamming two aces to get to deuce, then firing two more unreturned serves to seal the 4-2 lead. The teen was not challenged again as she eased to the straight-set victory, wrapping up the match with her 10th ace.

All-star clash next: Gauff and Osaka will be facing off for the third time, with each of their meetings taking place at a prestigious hardcourt event.

Osaka defeated Gauff in the third round of the 2019 US Open, 6-3, 6-0, but at the next major, Gauff got her revenge in the same round, beating Osaka 6-3, 6-4 in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open.

Ace 💥@CocoGauff swiftly into the second round! Will face the No.2 seed Naomi Osaka next.#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/PMEL5DiDHf — wta (@WTA) August 17, 2021

Rybakina stops Stosur

In another match which was affected by the three-hour rain delay, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan ousted former US Open champion Samantha Stosur of Australia, 6-3, 6-3, to reach the second round of the Western & Southern Open for the first time in her two career appearances.

It took Top 20 player Rybakina 70 minutes to knock out the former World No.4. Rybakina, who finished in fourth place at the Olympics, won a staggering 90.5 percent of her first-service points, and was never broken in the encounter.

More to follow....