Naomi Osaka rocked a custom, neon yellow Nike dress. Its deep V-back is secured with a black horizontal band. Elongated geometrically printed shorts provide coverage and add a dynamic dimension to the bold look. Shoes of tennis superstars often have a storytelling role.

Osaka’s Nike Air Zoom GP Turbo pair features the names of her family members, as well as the flags of Japan and Haiti that represent her multi-cultural origin. The youthful color scheme includes a denim print highlighted by bright crimson and light lemon. A streetwear element is a gold shoelace chain.

Sloane Stephens donned the gorge green and binary blue version of the Nike Fall NY Slam Dress during this year’s US Open. The V-neck design inspired by vintage ‘80s fashion brings a new twist on varsity sport. Stretchy, striped trims pay homage to classic court apparel. A ribbed waistband secures the dress around the waist, while godet pleats made from mesh add volume and breathability. The NikeCourt logo at left chest gives a final touch to the retro look.

Fila referred to their rich archives for inspiration and created a romantic Wildcard collection, a modern take on styles of the past. The standout piece is a high-neck dress that American Jamie Loeb debuted at the US Open. The design exudes elegance with its feminine silhouette that includes a large opening in the back, a dusk blue print in the upper section and contrast diagonal piping at the front and back.

Coco Gauff loves the vibrant color palette and certain elements of the '90s fashion, such as a square neckline and biker shorts. The American teenager incorporated those features in her New Balance form-fitting bodysuit, which has a black-and-white print inspired by the NYC graffiti. To give her custom outfit a personal touch, Gauff’s signature is incorporated in the pattern. Loose-fitting hot pink shorts with side vents and pink braids complete the authentic apparel.

Gauff’s New Balance FuelCell 996v4.5 sneakers are inspired by the atmosphere under the lights at the season’s final Grand Slam. Lightweight hypoknit upper is deep purple with bright pink and orange accents. The patterned sole reflects the electric vibe of night sessions at the US Open.

New adidas representative Daria Kasatkina rocked a sleeveless full-coverage top whose herringbone print mimics the outsole of the Russian’s Barricade shoe, an iconic model that made its comeback this season. The Russian paired the adidas NY Match Tank with the pure black NY Match Skirt that features an engineered herringbone pattern on the lower panel.

Anett Kontaveit looked stunning in Lacoste’s tennis dress that revisits a subtle houndstooth pattern. The skirt’s slit is highlighted by vintage stripes, similar to Nike’s designs. The green dress features a contrasting white elasticized waistband and elegant collar.

