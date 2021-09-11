Emma Raducanu made history at the US Open, becoming the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in over 40 years, and the first qualifier to win a major singles title. Raducanu did not drop a set in all 10 matches she played in New York.

Just three months ago, 18-year-old Emma Raducanu made her tour-level main-draw debut in Nottingham. Today, she is the US Open champion.

The British teenager defeated 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada, 6-4, 6-3, in an all-teenage US Open final, to win her first Grand Slam title, and indeed her first tour-level title overall.

Read more: Social Buzz: Halep, Roddick lead cheers for US Open champion Raducanu

Raducanu had a perfect three weeks in New York: she made it through three rounds of qualifying without the loss of a set, then was equally pristine in her US Open main-draw debut, where she also did not drop a set in seven matches.

She is the first woman to win the US Open without dropping a set since Serena Williams in 2014. Raducanu is also the youngest Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova won 2004 Wimbledon aged 17.

Set one in four photos pic.twitter.com/LbMcTLouaP — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2021

Ranked World No.150, Raducanu is the lowest-ranked player to win the US Open title since an unranked Kim Clijsters earned the first major of her comeback in Flushing Meadows in 2009. Raducanu is projected to rocket to World No.23 in Monday's new rankings.

Raducanu also makes history by becoming the first qualifier to claim a Grand Slam singles title (she had already become the first qualifier to make a Grand Slam final on Thursday).

She is also the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in over 40 years: since Virginia Wade triumphed on home soil at Wimbledon 1977, the year of the Silver Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

Wade is the only other British woman to reach a US Open final in the Open Era, when the WTA Legend won the first of her three Grand Slam singles titles in New York in 1968.

As she had in all of her previous matches in New York, Raducanu eased through two sets with a mix of power and precision that belies her lack of experience at this level. Against World No.73 Fernandez, Raducanu had 22 winners to Fernandez's 18, while firing one fewer unforced error than the Canadian.

Fernandez continued to use her tremendous footspeed and timing to extend rallies past their breaking points and grit out games other players might not have, and she saved 14 of the 18 break points she faced in the affair.

However, Fernandez got fewer looks on Raducanu's serve, only breaking the Brit twice. Raducanu won 67 percent of points behind her first-service, while Fernandez only took 56 percent of points on her own first delivery in the 1-hour and 51-minute match.

Home away from home.@EmmaRaducanu has made some new friends over three weeks in New York. pic.twitter.com/w3Do5KO2jc — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2021

The match was competitive from the get-go, with both players firing rockets at the lines. Raducanu took the early lead after grinding out a break for 2-0 on her sixth break point of that game. However, any thoughts of a runaway were dispelled when Fernandez broke back on her fourth break point of the next game.

There were no more break points until 5-4, where Raducanu fired a backhand crosscourt winner to line up double set point. Fernandez fended off that pair, as well as a third, but on the fourth chance of another lengthy game, Raducanu slammed a forehand winner to notch the one-set lead.

Fernandez, though, grabbed the early advantage in the second set. After a tough hold for 1-1 from 0-40 down, Fernandez used her lefty forehand to set up three break points in the next game, and she attained the break for 2-1. But a backhand crosscourt return winner gave Raducanu the break back immediately, and the Brit started to edge towards victory.

What a match.



What a tournament.



What bright futures for these two. pic.twitter.com/9N5nnu0olg — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2021

A forehand passing winner gave Raducanu another break as she moved to a commanding 5-2 lead, and in that game she held two championship points. Fernandez again showed off her mettle, saving both and holding for 5-3, and she garnered a break point in the next game after a stunning rally which left Raducanu careening across the court, scraping her knee in the process.

After a short medical time-out to attend to her cut, Raducanu came back to save that break point, and a second, before clinching a third championship point after a long miscue by Fernandez. The third time was the charm, with an ace, and Raducanu collapsed to the court as the newest, and arguably most unexpected, Grand Slam champion.

More to follow....