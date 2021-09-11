Simona Halep, Andy Roddick, Billie Jean King, and Johanna Konta led the cheers for US Open champion Emma Raducanu and finalist Leylah Fernandez, after Saturday's final.

Raducanu, the 18-year-old from Great Britain, became the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a major, defeating 19-year-old Fernandez of Canada, 6-4, 6-3 in Saturday's US Open final. 

With her win, Raducanu became the youngest woman to win a Slam since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova won 2004 Wimbledon and the first player to win the US Open without losing a set since Serena Williams in 2014.

Raducanu came into the US Open ranked No.150 and will leave as the highest-ranked British woman at No.23. She is the first British woman to win a major singles title since Virginia Wade won 1977 Wimbledon and the first to win the US Open since Wade won in 1968.

Raducanu made her WTA Tour debut just three months ago on the grass at the Nottingham Open and played her first major at Wimbledon, making the Round of 16. Since then, Raducanu went on to make the quarterfinals at an ITF 100K and the final of the WTA 125K in Chicago. 

Raducanu is the first woman in the Open Era to win a major title in fewer than four appearances. The previous mark was set by Monica Seles and Bianca Andreescu, who won their first Slam titles in their fourth major appearances.