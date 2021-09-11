Simona Halep, Sloane Stephens, and a cadre of top British players took to social media to congratulate 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu after the 18-year-old's incredible New York triumph.

Simona Halep, Andy Roddick, Billie Jean King, and Johanna Konta led the cheers for US Open champion Emma Raducanu and finalist Leylah Fernandez, after Saturday's final.

Raducanu, the 18-year-old from Great Britain, became the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a major, defeating 19-year-old Fernandez of Canada, 6-4, 6-3 in Saturday's US Open final.

With her win, Raducanu became the youngest woman to win a Slam since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova won 2004 Wimbledon and the first player to win the US Open without losing a set since Serena Williams in 2014.

These two young women are a gift to tennis. An absolute gift. — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 11, 2021

What a terrific display of competition & maturity from two exceptional players.



It is wonderful to see this generation living our dream.



I can’t remember a #USOpen with better crowd support. Thank you, NY, the greatest fans in the world.



And congratulations, Emma! pic.twitter.com/fQcOMkV3wk — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 11, 2021

What an incredible tournament for @EmmaRaducanu!! Congratulations #usopen champion!! What a final 🏆👏🏻 https://t.co/dvj7D6xWzo — Mary Pierce (@_MaryPierce) September 11, 2021

Congratulations to the new @usopen champion @EmmaRaducanu and runner-up @leylahfernandez for this fantastic tournament and for giving us high-level of tennis and contagious smiles 🇬🇧🇨🇦🙌👏🎾 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/n5DEf773is — Gabriela Sabatini (@sabatinigabyok) September 11, 2021

A star is born- Emma Raducanu makes history - never has a qualifier won a major- men or women- and she is just getting started. And will never have to qualify again:)

Leylah Fernandez will be back -both are champions but Emma has the trophy- well done!!!#USOpen — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 11, 2021

Raducanu came into the US Open ranked No.150 and will leave as the highest-ranked British woman at No.23. She is the first British woman to win a major singles title since Virginia Wade won 1977 Wimbledon and the first to win the US Open since Wade won in 1968.

Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory! Incredible –we are all so proud of you. @LeylahFernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year’s #USOpen, it’s been a pleasure to watch. C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 11, 2021

EMMA RADUCANU — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) September 11, 2021

WHAT A SUPERSTAR @EmmaRaducanu 💫 absolutely incredible. History made! — Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) September 11, 2021

RADDERS!!!!!!!!! — Katie Swan (@Katieswan99) September 11, 2021

The future is here @EmmaRaducanu 🏆 — Naomi Broady (@NaomiBroady) September 11, 2021

Yeeeeessssss 🏆 US Open Champion. Congratulations @EmmaRaducanu superstar 🌟🏆🎾 🌟🏆 the most amazing tournament 👏👏🏆🏆🏆🌟🌟🌟🌟🏆🏆🏆 — Jo Durie (@Jodurie) September 11, 2021

Raducanu made her WTA Tour debut just three months ago on the grass at the Nottingham Open and played her first major at Wimbledon, making the Round of 16. Since then, Raducanu went on to make the quarterfinals at an ITF 100K and the final of the WTA 125K in Chicago.

Raducanu is the first woman in the Open Era to win a major title in fewer than four appearances. The previous mark was set by Monica Seles and Bianca Andreescu, who won their first Slam titles in their fourth major appearances.

What did just happen???🇬🇧🏆🥳🚀

Women’s tennis could not look any brigther ❤️❤️❤️ what a game,what a smile you’ve got,pls keep them both forever @EmmaRaducanu 🌟🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/KBBWypYibz — Daniela Hantuchová (@dhantuchova) September 11, 2021

Wow @EmmaRaducanu no words 🔥🔥🔥 — Priscilla hon (@pribo98) September 11, 2021

So fun to watch!! Express train to top 5 for Raducanu. 🚂 — Nicole Gibbs (@Gibbsyyyy) September 11, 2021

Hey Emma! Maybe you don't know it, but good things waiting for you 😁

Congratulations! You are a great champion! 👏🏼🏆#USOpen @EmmaRaducanu https://t.co/h6ZgQWwpHN — Nadia Podoroska (@nadiapodoroska) September 11, 2021