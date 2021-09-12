Third seed Mayar Sherif lifted the Liqui Moly Open 2021 Karlsruhe trophy after a straight-sets defeat of fourth seed Martina Trevisan in the final. It is the biggest ever professional title won by an Egyptian woman.

No.3 seed Mayar Sherif continued her trailblazing ways at the Liqui Moly Open 2021 Karlsruhe 125 event, claiming both the biggest title of her career and the biggest title ever won by an Egyptian woman after defeating No.4 seed Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

World No.96 Sherif's superior weight of shot allowed her to dominate proceedings in the one-hour, 36-minute final. The 25-year-old was in front throughout, and though Trevisan provided valiant resistance in crucial passages of play early in each set, Sherif was able to emerge on top and pull away both times.

In the first, Trevisan recovered an early break to get back on serve at 3-2 - only for Sherif to edge two deuce games to move up to 5-2. In the second, the Italian saved three break points in the first game and then stretched Sherif to five deuces, the longest game of the match - but Sherif held on and accelerated through six of the last seven games.

The win adds to a stellar breakthrough season for Sherif, who became the first Egyptian woman to win a Grand Slam main draw match at the Australian Open, to reach a WTA final in Cluj-Napoca in July, and subsequently to crack the Top 100.

A title was the last piece of the puzzle: Sherif fell 6-1, 6-1 to Andrea Petkovic in Cluj-Napoca, one of the three finals she had lost in 2021 prior to this week. The others were both at ITF W60 level, to Anhelina Kalinina in Montpellier in July and to Arantxa Rus in San Bartolomé de Tirajana in August. Overall, though, all of these runs have seen Sherif compile a 21-7 record since July.

In Karlsruhe, Sherif lost just one set, defeating Jaqueline Cristian 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 in a two-hour, 50-minute semifinal spread over two days due to darkness. She had needed to finish off that match from 2-2 in the decider before returning to play both singles and doubles finals. It was the second epic the pair have played this year: Cristian had got the better of Sherif 7-5, 5-7, 7-6(1) over three hours and three minutes in Roland Garros qualifying.

Prior to that, Sherif had made her way into the final four with little fuss, dispatching wildcard Sina Herrmann 6-0, 6-2, Katarzyna Kawa 6-3, 6-4 and Rebecca Sramkova 6-3, 6-2.

Trevisan turns around season; Cristian, Bondar, Schunk deal out upsets

Trevisan's run to the final was a much-needed boost for the World No.106. Since reaching the Roland Garros quarterfinals as a qualifier last year, the 27-year-old's record was just 8-21 (and 2-13 in WTA main draws) coming into Karlsruhe.

But Trevisan built on a quality win over CoCo Vandeweghe at the US Open two weeks ago to come through a series of tight matches here. She won crucial tiebreaks in each of her first three rounds to get past Anastasia Gasanova, Grace Min and Dalma Galfi, before triumphing 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 over Gdynia champion Maryna Zanevska in the semifinals.

There were a plethora of early upsets at the tournament. The top two seeds both lost their openers: Cristian recovered from a set and a break down, having missed four set points in the first set, to claim her fourth career Top 100 victory over No.1 Clara Burel 6-7(7), 6-3, 6-2. Hungarian World No.199 Anna Bondar would triumph in the longest match of the week over No.2 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-2, 6-7(3), 7-5 in three hours and 10 minutes.

Burel and Schmiedlova were followed out in the first round by No.5 Kaja Juvan, who was defeated 6-4, 6-1 by Sramkova. Wildcard Nastasja Schunk, 18, also scored a notable win. The German was the Wimbledon junior runner-up in July, and has since won her first two ITF W25 titles in Bydgoszcz and Braunschweig. Now ranked World No.441, Schunk scored a career-best victory 6-2, 6-4 over No.7 seed Astra Sharma in the second round before losing to Cristian.