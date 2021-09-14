2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu has taken New York by storm after her historic win at Flushing Meadows. On Saturday, the 18-year-old Brit became the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Slam, defeating Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the first all-teenage major final since 1999.

After a quiet Saturday night reminiscing with her team about her unfathomable 10-match run to the title, Raducanu woke up with a world of new opportunities in front of her. From morning show appearances on Good Morning America and a seat next to Kristen Stewart at the exclusive and prestigious 2021 Met Gala, to rubbing elbows with America's financial elite at the New York Stock Exchange, Raducanu has had a very busy 72 hours.

A roundup of Raducanu's bucket-list adventures below: 

 