2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu has taken New York by storm after her historic win at Flushing Meadows. On Saturday, the 18-year-old Brit became the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Slam, defeating Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the first all-teenage major final since 1999.
After a quiet Saturday night reminiscing with her team about her unfathomable 10-match run to the title, Raducanu woke up with a world of new opportunities in front of her. From morning show appearances on Good Morning America and a seat next to Kristen Stewart at the exclusive and prestigious 2021 Met Gala, to rubbing elbows with America's financial elite at the New York Stock Exchange, Raducanu has had a very busy 72 hours.
A roundup of Raducanu's bucket-list adventures below:
Imagine being 18, playing in your 4th pro event, winning only a 25k before and now being @usopen champ! Incredible. 👏 👏@EmmaRaducanu pic.twitter.com/xGtOt3YkHs— Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) September 14, 2021
“If you just do the best you can with every single day time flies and you can really achieve anything with inner belief.”#USOpen@EmmaRaducanuhttps://t.co/HAjf4ptdGX pic.twitter.com/lPuxYzzJnH— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 13, 2021
Thanks for having me this morning, @GMA ✨ pic.twitter.com/cknQApQITH— Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) September 13, 2021
.@emmaraducanu X #MetGala— IMG Tennis (@IMGTennis) September 14, 2021
The @usopen champ wore @CHANEL for her first ever #MetGala! pic.twitter.com/6sWWLKEfmv
.@EmmaRaducanu is welcomed to @NYSE with rounds of applause.👏@IMGTennis pic.twitter.com/fXIq5q9HW7— Endeavor (@Endeavor) September 14, 2021
She didn't drop a set but we were glad she dropped in for a visit to the @NYSE. Thanks for visiting @EmmaRaducanu, your history-making journey is an inspiration for tennis players around the world. pic.twitter.com/dGhqsOhdAO— Stacey Cunningham (@stacey_cunning) September 14, 2021
.@usopen champion @EmmaRaducanu in the house! She stopped by Post 9 at the @NYSE earlier today, which she says was on her NYC bucket list! pic.twitter.com/9jHqkuJ8Tp— CNBC's Closing Bell (@CNBCClosingBell) September 14, 2021