Shelby Rogers of the United States pulled off a stirring comeback win at the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday, overcoming US Open finalist and No.23 seed Leylah Fernandez of Canada, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(4) to reach the quarterfinals.

After being overwhelmed in the opening set, World No.44 Rogers turned the encounter all the way around, earning victory over the 19-year-old Fernandez after 2 hours and 34 minutes of gripping play.

Stat corner: Rogers came into the match with a hardcourt win over Fernandez under her belt, having beaten the teenage Canadian in straight sets in Lexington last season, in their only previous meeting.

Rogers claimed another victory by edging Fernandez in a match where very little separated the players. However, while the pair had an equal number of unforced errors, powerful Rogers finished the clash with 36 winners to Fernandez's 25.

The 28-year-old American continues her strong summer-into-autumn hardcourt season in 2021. Rogers has won nine of her last 11 matches, which includes a trip to the US Open fourth round, where she beat World No.1 Ashleigh Barty (also in a third-set tiebreak) before falling to eventual champion Emma Raducanu.

The round-of-16 victory means Rogers has well outpaced her previous best results in Indian Wells. In her five prior main-draw appearances in the desert, Rogers had fallen in the second round three times and lost her opening-rounder twice.

Key moments: Two breaks of serve helped Fernandez charge to the one-set lead, after an opening frame where she successfully staved off all four of the break points she faced. Fernandez went 2-for-2 on her own break point conversion as she put herself a set away from the quarterfinals.

But Rogers used a clutch of fearsome forehands to regroup in the second set, and the American stormed to a triple-break, 5-0 lead. Although she failed to serve out the bagel, Rogers earned a fourth break of the set in the final game by putting extreme pressure returning the Fernandez serve, eventually resulting in a double fault on set point.

A classic final set followed, where the players had a combined 15 break points but only dropped serve once apiece, in the first two games. They blasted shots all the way into the decisive tiebreak, where Rogers fired a backhand winner off a wayward Fernandez dropshot to lead 5-4. Two unforced errors by Fernandez followed, and Rogers had pulled off the upset.

Next up: Rogers will face No.24 seed Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals, after Ostapenko upset No.2 seed Iga Swiatek in a battle of Roland Garros champions.

2017 Roland Garros champion Ostapenko has beaten Rogers in both of their previous meetings, although she needed a third-set tiebreak to get past Rogers in the American’s hometown of Charleston in 2019.

More to follow....