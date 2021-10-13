Ticket packages for the 2021 WTA Finals include individual day or evening sessions, full round-robin match reserved seating, semifinals and finals, as well as eight-day packages for all days of competition.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- The wait for fans is over. WTA tennis is back in Mexico. The 2021 Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara is set to take place Nov. 10-17 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis, in Guadalajara, Mexico. Tickets to the eight-day event, featuring the top eight singles players and top eight doubles pairs in the world, are on sale now.

Ticket packages for the 2021 WTA Finals include individual day or evening sessions, full round-robin match reserved seating, semifinals and finals, as well as eight-day packages for all days of competition. Additionally, the stadium will feature four zones -- general admission, platinum, preferential, as well as reserved areas for spectators with disabilities.

All ticket categories for the tournament are available and can be purchased by visiting www.boletomovil.com/wta-finals-guadalajara.

Ticket prices for the 2021 WTA Finals range from 590 pesos for individual general admission passes to day or evening sessions during the round-robin tournament of matches, to 2,800 pesos for platinum zone reserved seats for the singles and doubles finals.

The event will feature two singles and two doubles matches each day, from Nov. 10-16. The singles and doubles finals will take place during an evening session on Nov. 17.

The WTA Finals will once again feature the season’s top players on the WTA Tour, with exclusive invitations to the top eight singles players and doubles pairs from the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals qualifier, which includes 51 WTA tournaments and four Grand Slams.

Players invited to participate include reigning WTA champion and World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, No.-2 ranked Aryna Sabalenka, No.3 Karolina Pliskova, and No.7-ranked Barbora Krejcikova in the singles tournament. Krejcikova has also qualified for the doubles tournament, alongside partner Katerina Siniakova. In addition, the doubles pairing of Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara have qualified.

The Porsche Race to the WTA Finals leaderboard is updated every Monday and can be found here. Additional qualifiers for the year-end finale will be confirmed and announced in the coming weeks.

Total attendance at this year's WTA Finals will be determined in coordination with the Jalisco Government Health Board, and will comply with all local and WTA guidelines and current security mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.