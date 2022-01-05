2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens married longtime beau and soccer star Jozy Altidore in front of family and friends in Miami.

Sloane Stephens is starting 2022 with a new title: Mrs.

The 2017 US Open champion wed longtime beau Jozy Alitdore on New Year's Day at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach, Fla., and the pair announced their marriage on social media on Tuesday.

Stephens started dating the soccer star—a forward for Toronto FC and the U.S. national team—in 2016, and they got engaged in April of 2019.

The newlyweds confirmed details of their nuptials to both People magazine and Vogue, with Stephens saying that their choice of date was significant in more ways than one: “I really liked the symbolism of starting a new year completely fresh with a new beginning ... The last two years have been incredibly tough for everyone, including my family with the loss of my grandparents and close family friends due to COVID-19, and it reminded us how nothing is guaranteed, so we have to celebrate and cherish the time we have together."

Tennis star @SloaneStephens sparkled in Galia Lahav sequins to marry soccer player @JozyAltidore. See more photos behind their magical New Year's Day wedding here: https://t.co/7MojmkuJYG pic.twitter.com/fANEN49tCV — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) January 4, 2022

All attendees were required to be fully vaccinated and were also tested for COVID-19 on the day of the event. Stephens wore a custom Galia Lahav couture wedding dress for the ceremony, completed with a crystal headpiece, and a second dress for the reception. The weekend's slate of events also included a tennis tournament, crawfish boil and wine tasting.

"I empathize with all the COVID couples out there who have had to make the tough calls and be flexible with the ever-changing pandemic," Stephens told People. "We've all had to be super flexible, and I appreciate how accommodating our loved ones have been in making sure we have as safe and special a day as possible.

"We both have incredible crazy jobs and lives, and knowing that through it all, we have each other as our constant and true home base is such a comforting feeling."

Stephens, currently ranked No.65, also told Vogue that she plans to head to Australia for the Australian Open in the coming days.