Former World No.1 Simona Halep battled past Viktorija Golubic to reach the semifinals of Melbourne Summer Set 1, where she will meet Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen. Meanwhile in Melbourne Summer Set 2, Amanda Anisimova was the first player into the semifinals.

Simona Halep of Romania fought her way into the semifinals of Melbourne Summer Set 1 on Friday, outlasting No.6 seed Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 at Melbourne Park.

Halep served for the match in the second set before Golubic pushed the No.2 seed to the brink in a three-set tussle. However, Halep prevailed in a 2-hour and 35-minute barnburner to claim a spot in the last four.

Words from the winner: "It was really difficult, I have to admit," Halep said on court, after triumphing. "I didn’t really trust I could win this match, but I fought till the end. I’m very proud of this, because in the past I was working a lot on this way.

"[Golubic] played unbelievable, she was fighting till the end, all the credit to her for this beautiful match. I’m really happy that I could be a little bit stronger in the end. Winning this match means a lot."

Fast facts: Halep also needed three sets to take out Golubic in their only prior encounter, which the former World No.1 won at the Billie Jean King Cup in 2018. Golubic, who improved her ranking 94 spots last season and currently sits at World No.43, pushed Halep even harder this time around.

The first five games of the match went against serve, but Halep eventually won six games in a row to lead 6-2, 2-0. However, Golubic made a second-set charge, breaking Halep when the Romanian served for the match at 5-4. The Swiss suddenly went on a tear and won the final three games of the set.

In a close third set, Halep was in danger while serving at 3-4, where she had to stave off four break points. But Halep held on, then used a wicked rally slice backhand to force a Golubic error and break for 5-4.

Golubic's crafty game earned her two chances to once more level the set at 5-5, but Halep again fended off the break points, and closed out the encounter at last with a forehand winner.

Next up: Halep’s semifinal opponent will be rising teenager Zheng Qinwen. The 19-year-old qualifier from China, ranked World No.126, knocked out former Top 20 player Ana Konjuh of Croatia on Friday 7-6(1), 7-6(6).

Zheng had yet to reach a WTA quarterfinal prior to this week, but she beat former World No.2 Vera Zvonareva in the previous round to attain that accolade, and is now a round further after her 2-hour and 5-minute victory over Konjuh.

"Today I was happy with my performance," Zheng said after her latest victory. "I was 1-5 down in the second-set [tiebreak], and in that moment I said to myself, ‘OK, we’re going to go into a third set again, it’s OK!’ And since then, I started to play more free, and more relaxed, and that’s how I came back."

Looking forward to her match with Halep, Zheng said the two-time Grand Slam champion "is a really good player. When I was a junior, my father also talked about her to me, like that she is quite a fighter.

"I'm just going to give my best tomorrow, and I believe that I have the level to win, so I have to believe in myself. Don't look at the player as Simona, it doesn't matter. It's just what's open and in front of me, let's go ahead and try to get this match."

Game. Set. HALEP 🇷🇴@simona_halep fights through a tough test from Golubic to take her place in the Melbourne semifinals! pic.twitter.com/Fzc5riM3Yx — wta (@WTA) January 7, 2022

Anisimova, Kasatkina book Melbourne 2 semifinal clash

Also on Friday at Melbourne Park, Amanda Anisimova of the United States became the first player into the Melbourne Summer Set 2 semifinals. Anisimova came back from a set down to overcome Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Begu won the first five games of the match before 20-year-old Anisimova slowly pulled her way into contention. Anisimova eventually found a handful of pinpoint forehands at key moments to steer her way into her first WTA semifinal since 2020 Auckland, exactly two years ago.

No.3 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia also made her way into the Melbourne Summer Set 2 final four on Friday. She defeated Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain 7-5, 6-1 in an hour and 38 minutes and will face Anisimova in the semifinals.

More to come from Melbourne....