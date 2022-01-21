Want to channel your inner Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins? We can help, at least aesthetically. Check out their gear and the clothes they have worn en route to the Australian Open final.

Danielle Collins ran past the field to make her first Grand Slam final sporting the new stylish adidas Stella Court shoes.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Collins' dominant performance throughout the fortnight was powered by the Babolat Pure Aero.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Ashleigh Barty launched Fila's Foul Line collection in Melbourne, which showcased the Fila Foul Line Raceback Tank and Fila Foul Line 13.5” Skirt.

Barty completed the outfit with the flame scarlet Axilus 2 Energized shoes.

Some links in this article are affiliate links, meaning that the WTA will receive commissions for purchases made through those links