Danielle Collins and Ashleigh Barty are this year's finalists at the Australian Open, the first Slam of the season. Check out what they wore and the gear they used.
Danielle Collins ran past the field to make her first Grand Slam final sporting the new stylish adidas Stella Court shoes.
Collins' dominant performance throughout the fortnight was powered by the Babolat Pure Aero.
Ashleigh Barty launched Fila's Foul Line collection in Melbourne, which showcased the Fila Foul Line Raceback Tank and Fila Foul Line 13.5” Skirt.
Barty completed the outfit with the flame scarlet Axilus 2 Energized shoes.
