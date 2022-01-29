Congratulations from all corners of the globe flooded social media after Ashleigh Barty made history with her women's singles championship at the Australian Open.

With her 6-3, 7-6(2) victory over Danielle Collins in the Saturday night final, the Queenslander became the first Australian woman to capture her homeland singles major since Chris O'Neil took the title in 1978.

Barty, who stormed back from 1-5 down in the second set against American Collins, joins Serena Williams as one of only two active players to win Grand Slam events on all three surfaces.

The cheers of the rapturous crowd in Rod Laver Arena were echoed by legends from inside and outside tennis on social media after Barty won her third Grand Slam title:

Her peers also leapt to congratulate the 25-year-old:

More to come....