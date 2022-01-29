Kudos poured in as World No.1 Ashleigh Barty became the first homeland heroine to triumph at the Australian Open in 44 years.

Congratulations from all corners of the globe flooded social media after Ashleigh Barty made history with her women's singles championship at the Australian Open.

With her 6-3, 7-6(2) victory over Danielle Collins in the Saturday night final, the Queenslander became the first Australian woman to capture her homeland singles major since Chris O'Neil took the title in 1978.

Barty, who stormed back from 1-5 down in the second set against American Collins, joins Serena Williams as one of only two active players to win Grand Slam events on all three surfaces.

The cheers of the rapturous crowd in Rod Laver Arena were echoed by legends from inside and outside tennis on social media after Barty won her third Grand Slam title:

World No. 1 Ash Barty has just become the 1st Australian to win an #AusOpen singles title since Chris O’Neil’s win in 1978.



What a special day for Australia! 🇦🇺



Congratulations, @ashbarty! #AusOpen2022 https://t.co/ENiq4eJrPb — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 29, 2022

A Grand Slam champion on three different surfaces, you are the complete player @AshBarty and I am so happy for you tonight. There’s nothing like winning at home, congratulations #AO2022 champion, it is wonderful to be here for this moment and to celebrate with Australia. 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 29, 2022

Congratulations to @ashbarty and her team on winning the Australian Open. What a performance, what an absolute champion. #AusOpen #Melbourne — Eric Bana (@EricBana67) January 29, 2022

Her peers also leapt to congratulate the 25-year-old:

Huge congrats to my friend @ashbarty 🏆



Amazing performance! Sooo happy to see you with that trophy ❤️#ausopen — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) January 29, 2022

There is just no better tennis player at the moment than @ashbarty



Most complete and focused! The way she is able to put pieces together and add a bit more to her game is absolutely admirable! What an example!



Congrats champ to you and all your team ❤️ — victoria azarenka (@vika7) January 29, 2022

Congrats @ashbarty so happy for you champ 🏆 ❤️ This one is very special and you really deserve it 👏👏👏👏 — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) January 29, 2022

Congrats, @ashbarty! What a marvelous achievement!



So happy to see you crowned at home! Absolutely deserved. Pure class! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/s7uACBbVWN — Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) January 29, 2022

¡Felicidades @ashbarty! Ejemplar campeona y ejemplar número 1 del mundo. Good job 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/xkdiq4JC6v — Anabel Medina (@anabelmedina) January 29, 2022

WHAT A CHAMPION you are, @ashbarty! ❤️🏆

Congratulations, I am incredibly happy for you! https://t.co/pL0LNeQNbv — Barbora Strycova (@BaraStrycova) January 29, 2022

Amazing @ashbarty ! So well deserved! Congratulations and all my admiration for what you have already archived, and so much more to come in the next years! Enjoy! @WTA @AustralianOpen 🥳🏆 — Timea Bacsinszky (@TimeaOfficial) January 29, 2022

how special is this!!!! — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) January 29, 2022

Goosebumps!! She is the complete player and more importantly an amazing person. The way she handles herself on and off the court is pure class. Congrats Legend such a deserving champion @ashbarty 💛🏆🇦🇺 https://t.co/VY9SgZ6ziD — Lizette Cabrera (@lizzycabrera97) January 29, 2022

What a moment @ashbarty 🏆 Goosebumps — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) January 29, 2022

