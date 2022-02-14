Anett Kontaveit, along with the team of Catherine McNally and Anna Kalinskaya, won the singles and doubles events this past week in St. Petersburg, propelling each up the rankings ladder.

Riding the momentum of a 20-match indoor tournament win streak, Anett Kontaveit moves to a career-high ranking this week. She jumps three spots, from No.9 to No.6. Throughout the streak, Kontaveit has won four indoor titles – Ostrava, Moscow, Cluj-Napoca and now St. Petersburg.

Overall, Kontaveit has won 31 of her past 36 matches. During that time, her ranking has jumped 24 spots (No.30 to No.6).

Despite reaching the final in St. Petersburg, Maria Sakkari drops one spot (from No.7 to No.8) as Kontaveit moved ahead of her. But only 238 points separate Sakkari and current No.5 Paula Badosa.

Juvan makes biggest jump this week

Slovenian 21-year-old Kaja Juvan earned a 10-spot ranking improvement, the biggest jump this week among the Top 100. Juvan reached the main draw as a qualifier last week in St. Petersburg and defeated Alison Van Uytvanck in the opening round before falling to Belinda Bencic. By reaching the second round as a qualifier, Juvan collected 80 ranking points and moves from No.102 to No.92.

Other notable rankings movements: