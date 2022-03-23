A three-time Grand Slam champion. A World No.1 for the past 114 weeks. What else can we say about Ashleigh Barty? Turns out, a lot more.

What more can we say about Ashleigh Barty, the top-ranked player who Tuesday announced her retirement from tennis? The numbers, as we say, speak for themselves:

3: Barty finished as year-end No.1 for three consecutive years (2019-21), the fifth woman since the inception of the rankings to do so (Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf and Serena Williams).

15: Since the start of the 2017 season, Barty has won a tour-leading 15 titles, ahead of Elina Svitolina (12), Karolina Pliskova (10) and Aryna Sabalenka (10).

26: Since the start of the 2017 season, Barty has defeated 26 players ranked in the Top 10 (including Billie Jean King Cup action), tied for the most on tour (along with Elina Svitolina). Barty has won 13 of her past 14 matches against Top 10 opponents.

54: In that same time frame, Barty has 54 wins over Top 20 opponents, the most among all players. Next closest is Svitolina with 47.

2: On June 24, 2019, Barty became second Australian woman to reach the top ranking, following Evonne Goolagong Cawley on April 26, 1976.

121: Barty spent a total of 121 weeks at No.1, seventh most in tour history behind only Steffi Graf (377), Martina Navratilova (332), Serena Williams (319), Chris Evert (260), Martina Hingis (209) and Monica Seles (178).

114: Barty held the No.1 ranking for 114 consecutive weeks, the fourth longest streak in tour history behind Steffi Graf (186 weeks), Serena Williams (186) and Martina Navratilova (156).

25: At 25 years old, Barty announced her retirement, while holding the No.1 ranking. She is the second reigning No.1 to retire atop the WTA Rankings. Justine Henin retired on May 14, 2008 and was also 25 at the time.

56: Barty won 56 matches in 2019, a season in which she won four titles, including her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros along with the Billie Jean King Trophy at the WTA Finals. Barty made her Top 10 debut in 2019 and later climbed to the top of the rankings for the first time. She was voted as the WTA Player of the Year that season.

$11,307,587: Barty earned more than $11.3 million in prize money in 2019, the second-largest earnings for a single season in history.

44: Earlier this year, Barty became the first Australian – man or woman – to win the Australian Open since Chris O’Neil in 1978.

12: Barty won 12 doubles titles throughout her career, including five with Casey Dellacqua. Her biggest doubles title came in 2018, when she won the US Open, playing alongside CoCo Vandeweghe. Barty reached a career-high doubles ranking of No.5.

11: Barty won the final 11 matches of her career with back-to-back titles to start the 2022 season (Adelaide 500 and the Australian Open).

22: In addition to her 11-match win streak, Barty also won 22 staight sets to close out her career.

78.4: In the WTA match stats era (since 2008), Barty owns the second-best service-games win percentage at 78.4%, trailing only Serena Williams (81.5%).

1,403: Since the start of 2017, Barty served 1,403 aces. In that time, only Karolina Pliskova hit more (1,854).

195: In 84 main-draw appearances, Barty posted a 195-71 record.

9: In the Open Era, Barty is one of nine women to win three of the four Grand Slam titles, joining Lindsay Davenport, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Justine Henin, Martina Hingis, Angelique Kerber, Hana Mandlikova, Monica Seles and Virginia Wade.