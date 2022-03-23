Legends of the game, current stars, and rising youngsters all sent words of praise and congratulations to World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, who announced her retirement from professional tennis on Tuesday.

Take a look at some of their comments toward the three-time Grand Slam singles champion, starting with Shelby Rogers, who is the last player to defeat Barty, at the 2021 US Open:

Barty and Petra Kvitova have had a notable and friendly rivalry. The two Grand Slam champions have played each other 10 times, with six of those matches going three sets. Their head-to-head concludes at a deadlocked 5-5.

Barty's compatriot Dylan Alcott, who was named the 2022 Australian of the Year, also retired this season, following a career where he became the first man to complete the Golden Slam in quad singles.

In her final event earlier this year, Barty became the first Australian to win the women's singles title at the Australian Open since Chris O'Neil in 1978. Her home Slam wished her the best:

 