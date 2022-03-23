Members of the tennis community from all over the globe took to social media to send their compliments and well wishes to World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, who announced her retirement on Tuesday.

Legends of the game, current stars, and rising youngsters all sent words of praise and congratulations to World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, who announced her retirement from professional tennis on Tuesday.

Take a look at some of their comments toward the three-time Grand Slam singles champion, starting with Shelby Rogers, who is the last player to defeat Barty, at the 2021 US Open:

What a legend. Incredible inspiration on and off the court. One of the best human beings I’ve ever met.

Our number 1! Best of luck @ashbarty 💞 — Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) March 23, 2022

An incredible tennis player but more importantly one of the nicest people on tour ♥️



Congratulations @ashbarty on an amazing career and good luck with what’s next! pic.twitter.com/Mhwzyf6nbX — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) March 23, 2022

An incredible role model for so many not only in our sport, and she’s always gone about her career in her own special way. Well done, Ash. A true Aussie legend 👏 https://t.co/pnmaUjTPBe — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) March 23, 2022

Happy for @ashbarty gutted for tennis 🎾 what a player❤️ — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) March 23, 2022

So much respect for you Ash! Your whole career you’ve done it your way! Always followed your heart and I hope you keep doing this!! Enjoy golf 🏌️‍♀️, planning wedding, being home, being with family and dogs 🐶, having good Aussie coffee everyday ☕️ and so many more things!!! pic.twitter.com/ABpceGOOq5 — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) March 23, 2022

Barty and Petra Kvitova have had a notable and friendly rivalry. The two Grand Slam champions have played each other 10 times, with six of those matches going three sets. Their head-to-head concludes at a deadlocked 5-5.

Ash, I have no words... actually you are showing your true class leaving tennis in this beautiful way.



I am so happy I could share the court with you.. tennis will never be the same without you! I admire you as a player and a person.. wishing you only the best! ❤️@ashbarty — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) March 23, 2022

Congrats on an incredible career Ash 🙏 It was a privilege to share a court with you. Wishing you all the best in your next chapter, @ashbarty. You will be missed 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/bpL20nIUJQ — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) March 23, 2022

Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right? My friend, I will miss you on tour. You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments. What's next for you? Grand Slam champion in golf?! Be happy and enjoy your life to the max xo Simo@ashbarty pic.twitter.com/WbX7kXnJ1l — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) March 23, 2022

Happy for you, @ashbarty to go out on your terms but the tennis world will miss a great champion. Love your elegant, athletic style of play and have always been impressed with the way you handle yourself on and off the court. Enjoy the next chapter. 💚💛 — Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) March 23, 2022

What a legend you are @ashbarty . She is an awesome human on and off the court. What she has done for our sport and Aussie womens tennis is nothing short of remarkable. What a legacy. We will miss you!! Enjoy retired life ⛳️ 🐶 ☕️ — Lizette Cabrera (@lizzycabrera97) March 23, 2022

What a champ and what a way to go @ashbarty 🏆 Happy retirement mate — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) March 23, 2022

Barty's compatriot Dylan Alcott, who was named the 2022 Australian of the Year, also retired this season, following a career where he became the first man to complete the Golden Slam in quad singles.

Ash Barty. Amazing tennis player but even better person. A champion in every sense of the word. Very proud of you mate ❤️ — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) March 23, 2022

I’ve loved watching you play 🤩 @ashbarty . Enjoy your time off the court 🥳 — EdouardRogerVasselin (@ERogerVasselin) March 23, 2022

What a legend @ashbarty .. tennis will miss you .. unbelievable role model on and off the court .. good luck mate for this next phase 👏🏽 #inspiration — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 23, 2022

Nothing but RESPECT for you @ashbarty !!! All the best in your retirement and congratulations on your distinguished career ! pic.twitter.com/QUr77fPhYL — Elina Monfils (@ElinaSvitolina) March 23, 2022

In her final event earlier this year, Barty became the first Australian to win the women's singles title at the Australian Open since Chris O'Neil in 1978. Her home Slam wished her the best:

You did it your way, Ash 👋



So proud of your accomplishments and how you have represented Australia on the world stage 💙 @ashbarty pic.twitter.com/WgNbFsOgxO — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) March 23, 2022

Ash, you always did everything the exact way YOU wanted to do it and not what others told you to do. Your own way, own path.. That is what I appreciate and respect so much about you. I will miss my slice buddy on tour 🙏 Congrats champ and all the best! #1 @ashbarty — Kirsten Flipkens (@FlipperKF) March 23, 2022

Rare enough to see some people follow their heart rather than the stream.

Bravo @ashbarty — Patrick Mouratoglou (@pmouratoglou) March 23, 2022