ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The WTA announced Wednesday that Modern Health, a leading global workplace mental health platform, as its official mental health partner. The multi-year partnership with the female-founded company will amplify a shared vision to destigmatize mental health care and provide an expanded support network.

The collaboration comes as Modern Health continues to bolster clinically validated mental health care offerings for organizations across the globe, while the WTA furthers its specialized mental health and wellness resources for elite athletes over the past 20 years. Complementing the WTA’s dedicated player mental health staff, Modern Heath will serve as an expansive resource available across the WTA organization.

With a joint mission to engage healthier practices and conversation around mental health, the two organizations will co-produce a five-part digital content series featuring WTA players to help raise awareness about the importance of mental health. Throughout the year, Modern Health will also engage with fans and athletes alike, appearing in mental health campaigns that reach the tennis and worldwide audience.

Photo by WTA

“More and more athletes are using their platform to bravely share their mental health struggles and to be open and transparent with those who follow and look up to them. This is triggering an important shift in the narrative of mental health in sports and their vulnerability is paving the way for other individuals to follow in their footsteps and speak openly about mental health,” said Alyson Watson, CEO & Founder of Modern Health. “As a female athlete who struggled with anxiety myself, I couldn’t be more honored to partner with the WTA to support athletes as they push their bodies and minds to compete at the highest level. I look forward to collaborating with the WTA to encourage people across the globe to continue this important cultural conversation about mental well-being.”

WTA President Micky Lawler said: “Working with Modern Health represents an important opportunity for the WTA to further build on the work we started decades ago in this very important space. High performance in all walks of life often comes with elements of stress and various other factors that affect our overall health. It is wonderful to work side by side with Modern Health so that we can help eliminate any stigma around mental health and we want to make sure that as many people as possible take control of what is fundamental to life itself.”

Modern Health is a mental health platform for employers supporting workforces worldwide. It is the first global mental health solution to offer employees access to one–on-one, group, and self-serve digital resources for their emotional, professional, social, financial, and physical well-being needs, all within a single platform.

Octagon played an integral role in facilitating the sponsorship opportunity for the WTA.