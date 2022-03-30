American Jessica Pegula moved through to the first semifinal of her career at the Miami Open after Paula Badosa retired from their quarterfinal match.

Pegula was leading 4-1 after 18 minutes of play when Badosa retired, having won four straight games after dropping serve to start the match.

Badosa previously took a medical timeout early in the first set of her fourth round victory over 16-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova on Monday, revealing she woke up that morning not feeling well. Conversely, Pegula has now won her last two matches in Miami via retirement; she advanced past Anhelina Kalinina in Round 4 after winning the first set 6-0.

Since the start of last season, Pegula is tied with Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka with a tour-leading five WTA 1000 quarterfinals, but her first semifinal appearance at this level came last summer in Montreal. There, she was beaten by eventual champion Camila Giorgi.

Again bidding for her first-ever WTA 1000 final, Pegula will next face the winner of the night match between No.2 seed Iga Swiatek and No.28 seed Petra Kvitova.

