Breaking down the statistics and storylines behind what's at stake in Saturday's blockbuster Miami Open final.

World No.2 Iga Swiatek will put her 16-match win streak on the line against four-time major champion Naomi Osaka on Saturday in the final of the Miami Open. It will be the second career meeting between the two young stars, who have both steamrolled their way into their first Miami final.

"I remember playing Iga in Toronto when she was first coming up, and my immediate thought was, Wow, this girl is really athletic," Osaka told reporters after her rousing semifinal win over Belinda Bencic. "She's sliding all around the place.

"I think it's really amazing to see how far she's come. She's just so motivated. I know when I won Indian Wells I was just really dead, and then they made me play Serena in the first round [in Miami]. I was like, Whoa, dude. It's just incredible to see she's still in this tournament and still fighting, and she's going to be No.1 soon. It's really cool. I think the WTA is definitely doing its thing."

Flashback: Swiatek and Osaka discuss the first time they met in Instagram chat

As Osaka bids to win her first title since the 2021 Australian Open, Swiatek looks to continue her tear through the spring hard-court season. The 20-year-old is set to become the first Polish World No.1 on Monday and is bidding to consolidate that move by becoming the first player to ever sweep the first three WTA 1000s of the season.

"I am excited for sure, but on the other hand for me, the most important job is this is a match like any other," Swiatek said. "I don't want to change my routines, I don't want to change my attitude, because it's been working out pretty well. I'm going to treat it like any other match."

There's a lot at stake for both Osaka and Swiatek on Saturday. WTA Insider breaks down the numbers behind their budding rivalry, their respective runs to the final, and how history could be made in Miami.

Tale of the Tape: Swiatek vs. Osaka

2019: The first and last time Osaka and Swiatek faced off, in the third round of the 2019 Rogers Cup. Ranked No.2 at the time, Osaka defeated the 18-year-old Polish qualifier 7-6(3), 6-4.

"It's always a new experience to play someone younger than me."@Naomi_Osaka_ has nothing but praise for @iga_swiatek following their @rogerscup encounter pic.twitter.com/V3kxdLfClq — wta (@WTA) August 9, 2019

77: Osaka's ranking at the start of Miami. She is the lowest-ranked finalist ever at the Miami Open. Prior to Osaka, Clijsters set the mark at No.38 in 2005.



2: Unseeded players to make the Miami Open final: Osaka and Clijsters (2005).

3: Asian players to reach the Miami Open final. Osaka is the 3rd, after Japan's Kimiko Date Krumm in 1995 and China's Li Na in 2014.

Flashback: Starstruck Swiatek practices with Osaka at 2019 US Open

22: Games lost by Swiatek en route to the Miami final. This is the fewest number of games lost to secure a final berth in Miami since Agnieszka Radwanska lost 21 games to make the final in 2012. Radwanska went on to win the title.

0: Sets lost by Swiatek in Miami. In fact, Swiatek has now won 18 consecutive sets. The last player to take a set off the Pole was Angelique Kerber in the Round of 16 at Indian Wells.

1: Player who was able to win more than 3 games in a set against Swiatek in Miami. Jessica Pegula won 5 in the second set of their semifinal, before losing 6-2. 7-5.

18: Aces hit by Osaka in her semifinal win over Belinda Bencic. This matches Osaka's career-high and set the mark for the most any player has hit in a single match this season. The prior mark was set by Ashleigh Barty, who hit 17 against Sofia Kenin in Adelaide.

46: Aces hit by Osaka over the Miami fortnight. This is already the highest tally in a single tournament this season.

Man idk what’s going on but I’m just so grateful right now. Cheers to the ups and downs of life for making me appreciate this moment even more. We’re back in a final, see you on Saturday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cNxV1lZC7d — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) April 1, 2022

The Swiatek Streak

16: Consecutive wins for Swiatek heading into the Miami final, having won back-to-back titles in Doha and Indian Wells. The last player to win 16 or more consecutive matches was Osaka, who won 23 between 2020 Cincinnati and 2021 Miami Open.

15: The longest winning streak of the 2021 season, achieved by Barbora Krejcikova between Strasbourg and Wimbledon.

2020: The last time a player won 16 or more matches in a row. Simona Halep won 17 in a row in 2020 between Dubai and Roland Garros.

2019: The last time a player won 16 matches in a row on hard courts in a single season. Bianca Andreescu won 16 between Toronto and Beijing.

2015: The last time a player won 17 or more consecutive matches on hard courts in a single season. Serena Williams won 20 consecutive hard-court matches between the Australian Open and Toronto that year. Swiatek can match that mark with a win on Saturday.

26: The average rank of Swiatek's opponents during her 16-match winning streak. For context, the average rank of opponent during Halep's 17-match streak in 2020 was 54. The average rank of Osaka's opponents during her 23-match streak in 2020-2021 was 61. The average rank during Andreescu's 16-match hard-court streak in 2019 was 66.

4: Players to win 16 or more consecutive matches at the WTA 1000 level. Swiatek joins the list alongside Caroline Wozniacki (28, between Montréal 2010 and Miami 2011), Victoria Azarenka (17, between Tokyo 2012 and Madrid 2013) and Serena Williams (26, between Miami 2013 and Cincinnati 2013).

5: Players to win 8 or more consecutive matches in straight sets at the WTA 1000 level. Swiatek joins the list alongside Victoria Azarenka (12, between Tokyo 2012 and Doha 2013; 9, between Indian Wells 2016 and Madrid 2016), Agnieszka Radwanska (10, between Miami 2012 and Rome 2012), Maria Sharapova (11, between Indian Wells 2013 and Miami 2013) and Serena Williams (12, between Madrid 2013 and Toronto 2013).

2: Players who have won 3 or more WTA 1000 tournaments in a row in a single season. Serena Williams is the last player to do so, winning 4 straight in 2013 in Miami, Madrid, Rome, and Toronto. Caroline Wozniacki won 3 straight to finish 2010, in Montreal, Tokyo, and Beijing.

5: Consecutive WTA 1000 titles won by Caroline Wozniacki in the 2010 and 2011 seasons, the longest WTA 1000 streak ever. The Dane won 2010 Montreal, 2010 Tokyo, 2010 Beijing, 2011 Dubai, and 2011 Indian Wells.

0: Players who have swept the first three WTA 1000s of the season. Swiatek is bidding to become the first.

Swiatek eyes the Sunshine Double

3: Players to win Indian Wells and Miami back-to-back, the "Sunshine Double". Swiatek is trying to become the 4th player, joining Kim Clijsters, Stefanie Graf, and Victoria Azarenka (2016).

0: Players younger than 20-year-old Swiatek to have won the Sunshine Double.

9: Players to reach the finals in both Indian Wells and Miami in the same season - Monica Seles, Stefanie Graf, Serena Williams, Martina Hingis, Lindsay Davenport, Kim Clijsters, Maria Sharapova, Victoria Azarenka, and Swiatek.

5: Players to reach the finals in both Indian Wells and Miami in the same season before their 21st birthday: Monica Seles, Serena Williams, Martina Hingis, Maria Sharapova, and Swiatek.

lol did they just have that in the press room for no reason 💀😂? — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) April 28, 2021

The Final Countdown

5: Consecutive finals Swiatek has won - 2020 Roland Garros, 2021 Adelaide, 2021 Rome, 2022 Doha, 2022 Indian Wells. Across both the ITF and WTA Tour, Swiatek has won 12 of the 13 finals she has contested.

5: Consecutive finals Osaka has won, excluding walkovers - 2019 Australian Open, 2019 Osaka, 2019 Beijing, 2020 US Open, 2021 Australian Open. Osaka has won 7 of her last 8 finals.

2019: The last time Osaka advanced to the final of a WTA 1000 tournament. Osaka won Beijing that year, defeating Ashleigh Barty in the final.

11: Finals reached by Osaka on the Hologic WTA Tour. All have been on hard courts. Excluding walkovers, Osaka holds a 7-2 record in WTA finals.

2018: The last time Osaka lost a final, excluding walkovers. Both of Osaka's final losses came in Tokyo, where she lost to Karolina Pliskova in 2018 and Caroline Wozniacki in 2016.

2019: The only time Swiatek has lost a final in her WTA or ITF career. In her first WTA final, Swiatek lost to Polona Hercog at 2019 Lugano.