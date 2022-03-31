Want to channel your inner Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek? Check out their gear and the clothes they wore en route to the Miami final.

Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka battled for the Miami Open title. Although the final was lopsided, both were exceptional down the stretch. And both looked the part as well.

Here's a glimpse at the equipment they used and the clothes they wore.

Naomi Osaka used the Yonex EZONE 98 racquet to power her way past the competition.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Wearing her Nike Women's Summer Advantage Visor, Osaka shielded the sun from her eyes.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Using her Tecnifibre Temp 298, Iga Swiatek overpowered the field in Miami from start to finish.

Photo by Getty Images

Swiatek ran past her competition wearing the Asics Gel Resolution 8 shoes.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

