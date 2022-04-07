2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu will make her tournament debut at the 2022 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix after accepting a wildcard into her first tournament of the season. Stuttgart's WTA 500 event on indoor clay begins on April 18.

Since the 2021 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the Canadian star has not played a tournament. Andreescu announced ahead of the 2022 that she would delay the start of her season to take time to recover from an emotionally draining 2021.

"I want to give myself extra time to reset, recover and grow from this (as cliche as that sounds) and continue to inspire by doing charity work, giving back and working on myself because I know by doing this, I will come back stronger than ever," Andreescu explained in December.

"I will therefore not start my season in Australia this year, but will take some additional time to reflect, train and be ready for the upcoming 2022 tennis season."

Now ranked No.119, the 21-year-old will make her tournament debut in Stuttgart, competing at the prestigious event for the first time.

Big news! Our three main draw wildcards have just been announced: local hero @laurasiegemund returns to Stuttgart for the 10th time while Grand Slam champion @Bandreescu_ and Porsche Team Germany member Jule Niemeier will make their first appearance in the Porsche Arena. pic.twitter.com/HvZ52LImNU — Porsche Tennis (@PorscheTennis) April 7, 2022

Main-draw wildcards were also granted to 2017 champion Laura Siegemund and rising German talent Jule Niemeier.

The small draw in Stuttgart has always guaranteed a top-notch field at the first European clay-court event of the season on the Hologic WTA Tour. This year, Stuttgart will also welcome the tour's newest World No.1, Iga Swiatek, who leads eight of the Top 10 in the draw. Along with Swiatek and Andreescu, Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff will also make their tournament debuts.

For more on the Stuttgart entry list, click here.