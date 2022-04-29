Venus Williams has captivated the world with her incredible story for more than a quarter century. In her career, she's won seven Grand Slam singles titles, Olympic Gold medals and reached World No. 1. But that's not what defines Venus Williams. She joins TopCourt to share her story and teach you the techniques and fundamentals that helped her win 73 titles throughout her career.

Here's what you can learn from Venus' TopCourt class:

Technique: Williams teaches five classes on selected shots that she has mastered over the years. She covers the fundamentals and everything you need to know to develop a fundamentally sound serve and shares the red flags to avoid in service technique. She also explains what to watch for when it comes to the incredible service motion details. She also teaches classes focusing on groundstrokes and the fundamentals you need to turn your forehand into your biggest strength, along with the tips needed to add a natural backhand to your repertoire. Lastly, she coaches a class dedicated to the return of serve and shows how having a great return will put pressure on your opponent and give you more opportunities to break serve.

Stories: In a series of seven "Episodes," Venus opens up and gives an exclusive inside look into her life. She speaks about how that support and motivation she received from her family drove her to reach incredible heights throughout her career and shares a side of her that many people are unfamiliar with. She talks about how the things that fans don't know about her may surprise them and what defines her is not only what happens on the tennis court, but the values and philosophies she lives by.

Throughout her stories, Venus opens up about how she found inspiration through her father's journey and has always craved more than just success on the court. She talks about her fashion line “Eleven,” which she launched in 2007. She stresses how it was essential for her to create a collection that allows women to enjoy an active lifestyle while remaining fashionable at the same time.

Williams also talks about how tennis, much like life, is a game of pressure and understanding and accepting your weaknesses is crucial to being a successful athlete. She discusses a vital piece of advice she received from her sister Serena about how brutal self-honesty is the key to an athlete's success. She opens up about how she has learned over the years to let go of perfection, believe in her hard work and preparation, and have the confidence to overcome any adversity that comes her way.

Lastly, Venus talks about the legacy that she strives to leave behind beyond her accomplishments on the court. Not only is Williams an inspiring coach on TopCourt, but she is also an investor in the game-changing E-learning platform.

Venus shares: "Reflecting on my career, I'm reminded of how those I loved and looked up to inspired me every day to be great and dream big. Whether it was motivation from my sister, Serena Williams, or the harrowing experiences of my father, the willingness of those who shared and invested in me made me the player I am today. Knowledge is a power that enables us all to achieve, and there's no better teacher than those who have lived the unimaginable. That's why I'm so proud to be an owner of TopCourt and push this global movement of empowerment and inspiration for the next generation of champions.”