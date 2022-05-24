Former World No.1 Simona Halep was made to work for a first-round win at Roland Garros on Tuesday, eventually moving past 18-year-old lucky loser Nastasja Schunk 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 and notching her 20th match-win of the season.
Romania's Halep, the 2018 Roland Garros champion and a two-time runner-up in Paris, squeezed past the German teenager in 1 hour and 48 minutes of play, thereby making at least the second round in her last eight appearances at the clay-court major.
Experience wins out: On Court Simmone Mathieu, No.19 seed Halep contested her 42nd career main-draw match at the French Open, more than any other player in the draw.
On the other side of the net was Schunk, who was playing in her first Grand Slam main draw. Schunk lost in the final round of qualifying to Hailey Baptiste before taking injured Ana Konjuh's spot in the main draw against Halep.
Job done ✅@Simona_Halep moves on in Paris, defeating Nastasja Schunk 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/zAdVGZhcBK— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 24, 2022
However, Schunk proved to be one to watch with her performance. The German had already made waves over the past year, reaching the 2021 Junior Wimbledon final and rising from No.675 to her current career-high placement of No.165 in a 12-month span.
Match moments: Bolstered by a powerful lefty forehand, Schunk initially led 4-2, but Halep tightened up her game and drew errors from the German, sweeping four games in a row to take the one-set lead. Schunk, though, grabbed another early lead in the second set and never let that one go.
Halep gritted through two lengthy games to open the third set, and after coming out on top in those rallies, she took charge from there. Halep finished the match with five aces and converted five of her ten break points overall. Schunk had 13 chances to break but only converted four.
A rematch awaits: In the second round, Halep will take on another teenager, World No.74 Zheng Qinwen of China. Halep and 19-year-old Zheng have met once before, with Halep defeating Zheng in the semifinals of Melbourne Summer Set 1 earlier this year, en route to the title.
