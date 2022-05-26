World No.1 Iga Swiatek dropped just two games against American Alison Riske in her second round victory at the French Open, running her unbeaten streak to 30 matches and counting.

Make it 30: Iga Swiatek's winning streak continued Thursday in the second round of the French Open with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over American Alison Riske.

Riske famously defeated Garbiñe Muguruza at the BNP Paribas Open in March from 6-0, 3-0 down, but there was no repeat to be had in Paris against the World No.1, though she did save three break points in the 10th game of the match to get on the board. She also saved match point at 6-0, 5-2 with a second-serve ace.

"... I'm going to reach a point where I'm going to lose a match, and it's pretty normal. I have been losing matches in tennis for a long time. For sure, the things we are doing right now are pretty extraordinary, but I know in tennis that only one person wins at the end. I will be okay with that. For sure, it's not fun to lose, but I think it wouldn't be different than any other loss that I had in my career." - Iga Swiatek

Swiatek hit 23 winners to 15 unforced errors in 61 minutes, and she lost just 10 points in seven service games. She improved to 3-0 against Riske with the victory, with all three wins coming on clay; they played in both Madrid and Rome last year.

Wildcard Jeanjean routs Pliskova in French Open upset; Badosa, Pegula survive three-setters

Iga in the zone: Over the course of her winning streak, Swiatek has been on the record saying that she's been taking her matches just one point at a time. That mentality was on full display against Riske at the start of the second set.

After holding serve to lead 6-0, 1-0, Swiatek sat down in her chair, sipping from her water bottle and expecting a full changeover; she knowingly jumped up moments later after an amusing exchange with chair umpire Emmanuel Joseph, complete with a nearly literal spit-take.

Everything you need to know about Swiatek’s 30-match winning streak

When you're so in the zone and think it's a full changeover when it's 1-0 🫢#RolandGarros | @iga_swiatek pic.twitter.com/ykx8SYlCY8 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 26, 2022

Montenegro's Danka Kovinic will be Swiatek's next foe; after upsetting No.25 seed Liudmila Samsonova in Round 1, she matched her best-ever Grand Slam performance thanks to a 6-3, 7-5 win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. Kovinic also reached the third round of the Australian Open earlier this year.

Round 3 at @rolandgarros 🎾🥂



Hvala na divnim riječima i podršci ❤️🇲🇪 pic.twitter.com/CP2ZlzYXLt — Danka Kovinić (@DankaKovinic) May 26, 2022

Sabalenka eases past Brengle, Rogers upsets Collins

After needed three sets to beat French wildcard Chole Paquet in Round 1, No.7 seed Aryna Sabalenka reset for the second round. She's through to the last 32 in Paris for the third year running thanks to a 6-1, 6-3 win over American Madison Brengle.

Sabalenka broke Brengle five times in a 62-minute victory, and hit 37 winners to 24 unforced errors. Her plus-13 differential between winners and unforced errors was a cleaner shower than the 42 winners to 50 unforced errors she struck against Paquet in Round 1. Though she was the bigger hitter in each of her first two rounds, Sabalenka's third round foe will no doubt match her for power: She'll face No. 28 seed Camila Giorgi of Italy next.

Elsewhere in the Top 10, and in a match that guaranteed an American in Round 3, No.9 seed Danielle Collins was beaten by compatriot Shelby Rogers, 6-4, 6-3. It's Rogers' sixth career win against a Top 10 player and second this year. She stayed strong down the stretch, though Collins put the pressure on when trailing 4-0 in the opener and 5-1 in the second set.

"It's always good to move through without too much drama ... there were little momentum shifts today, but not too much drama," Rogers told Tennis Channel in victory. "I felt like she started serving a little bit better [from 4-0]. I made a couple of mistakes and felt like my energy dropped a little bit. I made it a point to get some positive self-talk going, jump around a little bit, get myself into the match again.

"She starts so strong and brings the energy from the very first point. If she's on top of the ball, she can hit a winner from just about anywhere if she wants. I knew I had to counter that today. It was nice to get a quick start in both sets, but holding onto it was a different thing."

A quarterfinalist in Paris in 2015, Rogers will next face No.20 seed Daria Kasatkina with an opportunity to return to the second week.