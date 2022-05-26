Make that 30 wins in a row for Iga Swiatek, the top player in the world, after her decisive win Thursday at Roland Garros. Here's a breakdown of all the numbers behind the streak.

PARIS -- World No.1 Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak to 30 consecutive matches with a 6-0, 6-2 victory against American Alison Riske in the second round of the French Open.

The WTA Insider team breaks down the numbers behind her run and how it stacks up against the legends of the game.

The Swiatek Streak: An overview

3: Winning streaks since the start of 2000 that lasted longer than Swiatek's current run of 30 wins. Venus Williams holds the mark for the longest winning streak of the century, running off 35 straight in 2000. Justine Henin tallied 32 straight in 2008, and in 2013, Serena Williams won 34 straight.

13: Swiatek is the first player to win 13 or more consecutive matches as the World No.1 since Serena Williams in 2015.

46: Sets won by Swiatek in the past 47 she has played. The only set she has lost since the Round of 16 at Indian Wells was the opening set against Liudmila Samsonova in the Stuttgart semifinals.

15: 6-0 sets Swiatek has dished out in 2022.

Igia Swiatek wins 6-0, 6-2 over Alison Riske, her 30th consecutive match victory. Swiatek now was 15 6-0 sets in 42 matches this year. In Steffi Graf's 1988 Golden Slam year, she had 15 6-0 sets through the French Open (40 matches). — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) May 26, 2022

16: Consecutive sets won by Swiatek in finals. She has not lost a set since losing her first WTA final at 2019 Lugano, in three sets against Polona Hercog.

4: Players in the 2000s to win five or more consecutive tournaments in which they have played. Swiatek joined Venus Williams in 2000, Justine Henin in 2007-2008 and Serena Williams in 2013.

8: Years since a player won more than five titles in a single season. Serena Williams won seven in 2014.

39: Match-wins for Swiatek in 2022, including Billie Jean King Cup. This is two more than she won in the entire 2021 season.

Since 2000: Most 6-0 sets in a single season:



25: Serena Williams, 2013

18: Kim Clijsters, 2003

17: Martina Hingis, 2000

16: Vera Zvonareva, 2008

16: Martina Hingis, 2001

15: Victoria Azarenka, 2012

15: Kim Clijsters, 2005

15: @iga_swiatek, 2022*



*As of May 26 pic.twitter.com/sWkEl0IlAB — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) May 26, 2022

How it happened

Doha: The streak begins

1: Win by Swiatek over a Top 10 player on hard court before Doha.

3: Top 10 players Swiatek defeated en route to her first title of the season in Doha. The win is the second WTA 1000 title of her career.

0: Wins for Swiatek against Maria Sakkari (0-3) and Aryna Sabalenka (0-1) going into Doha. After beating them in back-to-back matches in Doha, she has not lost to either player since.

1: Set lost by Swiatek in Doha, which came to Viktorija Golubic in the first round.

2: Games lost in the final against Anett Kontaveit.

Indian Wells: The streak solidifies, moving to 11

20: Wins for Swiatek in 2022 after defeating Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 in the final, the most on tour.

2: Swiatek's new career-high ranking after winning her second-straight WTA 1000 title in Indian Wells.

3: Comebacks from a set down for Swiatek in Indian Wells, doing so to beat Anhelina Kalinina, Clara Tauson and Angelique Kerber in her first three matches. She has had six such comebacks in 2022. Prior to this season, she had just eight in her career.

11: Consecutive wins for Swiatek, tying then No.1 Ashleigh Barty for the longest winning streak of the season.

Miami: The streak moves to 17 after a history-making Sunshine Double win

1: Swiatek became the first player to ever win the first three WTA 1000 events of a season.

4: Women who have completed the Sunshine Double by winning Indian Wells and Miami back-to-back in a single season: Stefanie Graf, Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka and Swiatek.

0: Sets dropped by Swiatek en route to the Miami title.

1: Swiatek's ranking after Miami, taking over from Ashleigh Barty after the Australian's sudden retirement.

Billie Jean King Cup: Swiatek makes it 19 straight after domination at home

2: Matches played by Swiatek.

3: Bagel sets dished out by Swiatek in her two matches.

1: Game lost over the weekend, leading Poland to a 4-0 win over Romania.

Stuttgart: The streak moves to 23 after fourth consecutive title

26: Consecutive sets Swiatek had won before losing the first set to Liudmila Samsonova in the semifinals. It was the only set Swiatek dropped in her Stuttgart debut.

30: Match-wins for Swiatek after defeating Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2 in the final.

23: Consecutive wins for Swiatek after securing the Stuttgart title, tying Naomi Osaka's 23-match streak that was built across the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Rome: After skipping Madrid, Swiatek extends the streak to 28.

21: Games lost by Swiatek in Rome, her fifth consecutive title, the fewest number of games lost since Serena Williams dropped 14 in 2013. It is the fewest number of games lost en route to a title this season.

3: Swiatek is the third-youngest player to win two titles in Rome. At 20 years old, she is older than only Chris Evert and Gabriela Sabatini.

1: First successful title defense for Swiatek, who won her first WTA 1000 title in Rome in 2021.

2: Players to win four or more WTA 1000 titles in the same season. Swiatek joined Serena Williams, who won five in 2013.

17 - In the last 25 years, only Serena #Williams in 2013, Kim #Clijsters in 2003 and Martina #Hingis in 1998 have reached the final in Rome with fewest games dropped than Iga #Swiatek in 2022 (17). Destructor.#IBI22 @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/UREd4yFCR6 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) May 14, 2022

5: WTA 1000 titles Swiatek has won in her career. In fact, she has won five of the past nine WTA 1000s (2021 Rome, 2022 Doha, 2022 Indian Wells, 2022 Miami, 2022 Rome).

8: Players who have won five or more WTA 1000 titles (since 2009). Swiatek joins the list that includes Caroline Wozniacki, Victoria Azarenka, Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams, Petra Kvitova, Simona Halep and Agnieszka Radwanska.

6: Years since a player has won a fifth WTA 1000 title. Agnieszka Radwanska won her fifth and final WTA 1000 at 2016 Beijing.