Take a closer look at the four players, including Iga Swiatek, who have strung together the most consecutive wins this century.

PARIS -- Iga Swiatek is streaking. With another dominant performance Thursday at Roland Garros, she has won 30 consecutive matches. How does this stack up against the longest streaks this century? Here's a look:

Photo by Getty Images/Clive Brunskill/ALLSPORT

Venus Williams: 35 consecutive matches, 2000

During Venus Williams' remarkable 2000 season, she ran off 35 consecutive wins between Wimbledon and Linz, capturing two major titles and Olympic gold. In all, Williams captured five consecutive titles on the WTA Tour: Wimbledon, Stanford, San Diego, New Haven and the US Open, before winning singles and doubles gold at the Sydney Olympics.

Williams' unbeatable run was made even more impressive given the injury woes she endured at the beginning of the year. Nursing tendinitis in both wrists, she didn't start her season until April of that year, when she made her competitive return on the clay in Hamburg. But after losing to Arantxa Sanchez Vicario in the Roland Garros quarterfinals, Williams would not lose a match for the next five months.

Though she was never ranked higher than No.3 during her unbeaten streak, Williams tallied five wins against No.1 Martina Hingis and No.2 Lindsay Davenport, including three against Davenport in finals (Wimbledon, Stanford, US Open). Davenport would eventually be the one to end the streak, defeating Williams 6-4 3-6 6-2 in the Linz final.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Serena Wiliams: 34 consecutive matches, 2013

No recent season has been as dominant as Serena Williams' 2013 campaign, which began with double-digit streaks sandwiching a 34-match run in the middle. Williams finished the 2012 season on a 12-match win streak and would extend that to 20 before falling to Sloane Stephens in the 2013 Australian Open quarterfinals.

But after returning to No.1 for the first time since 2010 that February, Williams immediately reeled off 34 straight wins between Miami and Wimbledon, winning five consecutive titles along the way. She followed up her Miami title with wins in Charleston, Madrid, Rome, and Roland Garros, at one point winning 33 of 34 sets.

Looking to equal her sister's mark for the longest streak in the 21st century, Serena fell one match short at Wimbledon, losing to Germany's Sabine Lisicki 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

It wasn't long until Serena went back on her tear. She rebounded from Wimbledon by losing one match for the remainder of the season and winning 18 consecutive matches to finish her season.

Williams' 2013 season remains this century's benchmark on the Hologic WTA Tour. At 31-years-old and having overcome a life-threatening illness, she went 78-4 and won 11 titles, including two majors and the WTA Finals. She is the last player to have broken double-digits in titles in a single season.

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Justine Henin: 32 consecutive matches, 2007-2008

Before Serena posted a remarkable 95% winning percentage in 2013, it was Justine Henin's 2007 season that was the standard-bearer of the 21st century. The Belgian won 94% of her matches in 2017, embarking on multiple double-digit winning streaks. She took a 16-match run, which included her fourth and final Roland Garros title, into the grass with an eye toward winning her first Wimbledon. Marion Bartoli had other ideas. The Frenchwoman snapped Henin's streak at 16 in the Wimbledon semifinals.

Henin responded by losing only three sets for the rest of the year. The World No.1 won 25 consecutive matches to finish out the season. En route to her second US Open title and seventh Slam title of her career, Henin became the first player to defeat both Serena and Venus Williams along the way to a major title. Henin followed that up by successfully defending her title at the WTA Finals, where she defeated Maria Sharapova in a spirited championship match.

Henin continued her winning ways to start the 2018 season, taking the title in Sydney. But it would be Sharapova who served as the streak-snapper, avenging her loss from the WTA Finals in the semifinals of the Australian Open.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Iga Swiatek: 30 consecutive matches (ongoing), 2022

Iga Swiatek was ranked No.7 when she kicked off her run through five consecutive tournaments over the course of an unbeaten -- and ongoing -- three-month stretch. Only once in her career had she ever gone on an unbeaten streak that lasted 10 matches. That came in 2021, when she won Rome and bowed out in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros.

Buoyed by a strong start to the season on hard courts, where she made her first hard-court Slam semifinal, at the Australian Open, Swiatek began to believe in the potential of her game on hard courts. Coming into Doha, Swiatek had only once beaten a Top 10 player on hard courts. She beat three to win her first title of the year and second WTA 1000 title.

Swiatek would become unstoppable from there. The 20-year-old became the fourth and youngest woman to complete the Sunshine Double, winning Indian Wells and Miami. A change of surface didn't upend her, either, as she stepped on the indoor clay at the Porsche Arena to win Stuttgart in her tournament debut to extend her streak to 23 matches and pocket a fourth consecutive title. After deciding to skip the Madrid Open to rest, Swiatek dominated her Rome title defense. She did not drop a set en route to a fifth straight title and extended her streak to 28 victories.

With the pressure as the presumptive favorite firmly on her shoulders in Paris, the 2020 champion has looked flawless. At Roland Garros, Swiatek has lost a total of four games in two matches. If Swiatek can run the table in Paris, she will match Venus' century-best mark of 35 consecutive wins.