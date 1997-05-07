Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (8): 2024 - Ningbo, Eastbourne

2022 - San Jose, Granby

2021 - Melbourne [250], St. Petersburg

2018 - Moscow

2017 - Charleston



Finalist (11): 2024 - Seoul, Adelaide, Abu Dhabi, Charleston

2023 - Adelaide #2, Eastbourne

2021 - Birmingham, San Jose

2018 - Dubai, Indian Wells

2017 - Moscow



DOUBLES

Winner (1): 2015 - Moscow (w/Vesnina)



Finalist (2): 2017 - Tokyo (w/Gavrilova)

2016 - Moscow (w/Gavrilova)



WTA 125 TITLES & FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2026 - La Bisbal d'Emporda



Career in Review

Best results in 2025 were 4r runs at Australian Open and Roland Garros; ended her season early after Beijing to take mental health break. Ended the season ranked inside the Top 40 (No.37) for a fifth consecutive year



In March 2025, Kasatkina announced that she would represent Australia at all tennis events in the future after being granted permanent residency



Finished the 2024 season ranked No.9 (2nd career Top 10 finish) in a season highlighted by winning titles at Ningbo and Eastbourne, while also finishing as runner-up at Seoul, Adelaide, Abu Dhabi and Charleston; won a Tour-best 26 matches at the WTA 500 level (next most was 15 (Rybakina); as an alternate at WTA Finals, lost one match in group play (l. Swiatek)



Finished R-Up at two tournaments in 2023 at Adeliade 2 (l. Bencic) and Eastbourne (l. Keys); reached SFs at Charleston, Zhengzhou, and WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai



In 2022, reached maiden Grand Slam SF at Roland Garros (l. eventual champion Swiatek) and won titles at San Jose (d. Rogers in F) and Granby (d. Saville in F); returned to Top 10 on August 8, after San Jose run



Qualified for WTA Finals for the first time in 2022 going 1-2 in group play



Broke back into Top 50 in early 2021, after lifting first titles since 2018, at the Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne (d. Bouzkova in F) and then St. Petersburg (d. Gasparyan in F)



Reached two additional finals in 2021, at Birmingham (l. Jabeur) and San Jose (l. Collins)



Highlight of truncated 2020 season was SF showing at Lyon (l. Friedsam) - her first run to the last four at a WTA event since lifting title at 2018 Moscow



Won consecutive matches only twice in difficult 2019 campaign, with best result a QF run at Beijing (l. Wozniacki) and St. Petersburg (l. Zvonareva)



Ended 2018 season by lifting her second WTA singles title at Moscow (d. Jabeur in F); broke into Top 10 following the tournament, on October 22, 2018



Also finished R-Up at 2018 Dubai (l. Svitolina) and 2018 Indian Wells (l. Osaka); Indian Wells was biggest final of career having upset No.2 Caroline Wozniacki, No.10 Angelique Kerber and No.8 Venus Williams en route



Made Top 20 debut on February 26, 2018, following R-Up finish at Dubai (d. No.3 Muguruza, l. Svitolina)



Made first Grand Slam QFs at 2018 Roland Garros (l. Stephens) and 2018 Wimbledon (l. Kerber) and qualified for WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai going 1-1 in group play



Upset No.1 Caroline Wozniacki during SF run at 2018 St. Petersburg



Captured maiden WTA singles title in debut final at 2017 Charleston, defeating fellow teenager Jelena Ostapenko in the final - the first all-teenage final on tour since 2009 Linz (Wickmayer d. Kvitova)



Also in 2017 reached final at Moscow (l. Goerges) and QF at Sydney, Doha and Beijing



Ended 2016 as the highest-ranked teenager on tour (No.27), after a campaign in which she reached SF, at St. Petersburg and QF at Indian Wells, Charleston, Montreal, Rio Olympics and Moscow. Made Top 50 debut on February 15, 2016 following St. Petersburg run



Upset No.7 Venus Williams in opening match of 2016 season at Auckland to register first Top 10 win of career



Reached first WTA SF at 2015 Moscow (as qualifier, l. Pavlyuchenkova) recorded first Top 20 win over No.14 Suarez Navarro in QF; following the tournament made Top 100 debut at No.73 (October 26, 2015)



Reached 3r at 2015 US Open (as LL, l. Mladenovic) on Grand Slam debut (main draw and qualifying); reached QF at Bad Gastein (as qualifier, l. Errani)



Also in 2015, won maiden WTA doubles title at 2015 Moscow (w/Vesnina), lifted five singles titles on ITF Circuit and was nominated for WTA Newcomer of the Year in 2015



Fell in 1r on WTA main draw debut at 2014 Moscow (as WC, l. Riske)



Made professional debut at in qualifying debut at 2013 Moscow



Owns seven titles on ITF circuit



