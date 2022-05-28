Yes, Iga Swiatek continues to dominate the headlines, but through seven days at Roland Garros, so much more has gone down. Here's a look.

PARIS -- The first week of Roland Garros is in the books and the Round of 16 is set. Nine of the Top 10 seeds are out, but that one remaining is World No.1 Iga Swiatek, who extended her win streak to 31 matches.

After a flurry of upsets and breakthroughs, here are our takeaways from the first three rounds at the French Open:

Zheng Qinwen is the next breakout teenage star

China's Zheng Qinwen, 19, has often been overshadowed. First, it was by her compatriots, 2018 US Open junior champion Wang Xiyu and talented right-hander Wang Xinyu. Then it was by fellow 19-year-olds Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez and their remarkable runs in New York last fall. Even before all their success, America's Coco Gauff was the standard-bearer for teenage success.

"If you talk about the level, I always think that the level I have, I always had," Zheng said. "The difference is the result and the ranking. Of course, I see they are all in front of me. In that moment I was [feeling] rushed. But I know what I can do and I have to be patient and to wait for the moment to come.

That moment has come. With wins over Maryna Zanevska, Simona Halep and Alizé Cornet -- she lost a total of three games in her last four sets - Zheng is now into the fourth round at Roland Garros in only her second Slam appearance.

Now she gets a crack at Swiatek. With her big serve and heavy topspin forehand, Zheng has the weapons to cause any player problems. Could she be the one who ends the streak?

Kasatkina: “You can be prepared really well for the tournament and you can lose 1st round b/c of the bad draw or bad match or something.



"So the stars have to be in one spot to achieve a good result sometimes and I want the stars to be in the spot for the next couple of days." pic.twitter.com/GmH0FjzGNx — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) May 28, 2022

The most dominant player of the week wasn't Iga Swiatek

You could forgive Daria Kasatkina if it took her a few weeks to get over losing the Rome semifinal from match points up on Ons Jabeur. But the 25-year-old said she moved on five minutes after the match, taking confidence in her consistent level on clay into Paris. Through three matches, Kasatkina lost just 10 games to return to the Round of 16 at a Slam for the first time since 2018.

"I cried for five minutes after the match and then was fine," Kasatkina said. "Next day I didn't have a post-lose hangover. I'm happy with the way I took this loss because normally I would be out of my mind for the next couple of days, losing from match point. But this time it was different and I'm happy with the way I grew up in this way."

Swiatek stays in the zone by keeping her routines

How has the World No.1 has strung together 31 straight wins? All you need to do is look at the moment in her second-round match against Alison Riske, when Swiatek sat down for what she thought was a full changeover. It wasn't. It was the standard change-of-ends at 1-0.

When you're so in the zone and think it's a full changeover when it's 1-0 🫢#RolandGarros | @iga_swiatek pic.twitter.com/ykx8SYlCY8 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 26, 2022

Swiatek is truly playing point-by-point, game-by-game, match-by-match without letting the chatter and swirl around her affect her business. To occupy her time she's visited the Palace of Versailles on an off day and is tearing through books like she's tearing through her matches. She's already on her third book of the tournament.

"I finished a few days ago, "21 Lessons for the 21st Century." And then I read "Murder on the Orient Express" in like two days. That was too short. And now "Three Musketeers."

But the routines remain her process. Swiatek had a chance to go to the Champions League final at Stade de France on Saturday night, but after mulling it over, she's opting out. Maybe one day. But not now.

"It was actually possible for me, but I'm not that sure yet if it's going to interfere with my rhythm and the tournament," Swiatek said. "So I actually talked with my team about it yesterday that maybe in two, three years, I'm going to be able to go to some exciting events during a tournament and I'm still going to be able to focus.

"But for now it's still pretty tricky for me, so I decided it's better to keep the routines."

Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys are back at it

The duo of American veterans came into Paris with little form. Sloane Stephens was 0-4 on the clay, while Madison Keys had not won since her opening match in Charleston. But as they say, form is temporary, class is permanent. The year both women made their first semifinals in Paris, Stephens beat Keys to make the final in 2018.

This time, the two are in opposite halves and playing well enough to land in the final four. Stephens, unseeded, faces No.23 seed Jil Teichmann in the Round of 16, with the winner to face either Elise Mertens or Coco Gauff. Keys will will face 29th seed Veronika Kudermetova, with the winner to face either Daria Kasatkina or Camila Giorgi for a spot in the semifinals.

Q. Next opponent is Sloane Stephens. She talked about you. She said you practice a lot with her. You know one another very well, and she has nicknames for you, as well.



JIL TEICHMANN: Each time she sees me, she says, 'Hey, Jil-One-L.’#RolandGarros — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) May 27, 2022

Jessica Pegula finding consistency at the Slams

The only knock on the 28-year-old American's fantastic rise over the past two seasons has been her inconsistency at the majors. Before this week, Pegula had yet to make the second week outside of the Australian Open. Now into the second week of a second straight Slam, Pegula is knocking on the door of her Top 10 debut and breaking new ground on clay.

"I'm really happy, really happy to be here, especially at the French Open where maybe a lot of people didn't think I would play as well," Pegula said after her straight-sets win against 2021 semifinalist Tamara Zidansek. "But I think Madrid gave me a lot of confidence and just finding my game on clay and just being so much smarter out there."

Q. I'll ask you to put your pundit hat on, but you and Iga are the two top seeds left going into the second week.



JESSICA PEGULA: That's so funny. I wish we were on opposite sides of the draw.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/u1TL2pljHX — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) May 28, 2022

Karolina Muchova can't catch a break

Karolina Muchova and her mercurial game-style just can't stay away from ill-timed injuries. The 25-year-old Czech has all the talent in the world and shots. She has already made two major semifinals in her career. She's tallied wins over Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty and Bianca Andreescu. She also upset No.4 seed Maria Sakkari in the second round in Paris.

But already in the early stages of her comeback from an abdominal and back injury that sidelined her for much of the season, Muchova was playing a phenomenal match against Anisimova when she rolled her ankle and retired a few games later in the third set.

Camila Giorgi really does love Paris

The big-hitting Italian advanced to her first Round of 16 in Paris, a city that holds a special place in her heart. With wins against Zhang Shuai and Yulia Putintseva, Giorgi rebounded from losing the first set 6-4 to win 12 of the next 13 games and beat No.7 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the third round.

More on Giorgi's French connection here.

For only the 2nd time in the last 45 Grand Slams, 3 teenagers have reached the Round of 16 (Fernandez, Zheng Qinwen, Gauff).



Since the 2011 Australian Open, the only other Slam with 3 teens in R16 was at 2019 #RolandGarros (Anisimova, Swiatek, Vondrousova). pic.twitter.com/hfJUFU631j — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) May 28, 2022

Gen Z make their mark like seasoned veterans

With a week in the books, the 20-year-old presumptive favorite still leads the top half of the draw and has not lost a set. A 19-year-old from China, playing just her second major, has calmly dispatched a two-time major champion and former No.1 to make her first Round of 16.

Anisimova, Fernandez and the future of tennis

The highest seeds remaining in the bottom half? Two teenagers: 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez and 18-year-old Coco Gauff. Not to be left behind, and perhaps the favorite to make it through that half, is 20-year-old Amanda Anisimova.

The French crowd won't hold back

There is no Slam crowd like a French Open crowd. The home crowd can lift you to improbable wins, and they can bury you 48 hours later, as they did to Alizé Cornet. The Frenchwoman surfed the energy brought on by her partisan fans in the second round to defeat 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 1-6, 6-3.

But after being clearly hampered and retiring after nine games to Zheng, Cornet endured the wrath of the home fans. It was a tough, unfair ending for a player who had given so much only two days before. Here's hoping that won't be her final memory of Roland Garros.