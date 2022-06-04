Iga Swiatek took down Coco Gauff in straight sets to win her second Roland Garros championship.
Swiatek, who has now won 35 straight matches, needed a little over an hour to win her sixth straight title.
If you missed any of the action, see below, courtesy of WTA Insider Courtney Nguyen.
Post-match reaction
Iga Swiatek has now won 18 consecutive sets in finals, has not lost more than 5 games in her last 9 finals.— WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 4, 2022
2022 RG: 61 63
2022 Rome: 62 62
2022 Stuttgart: 62 62
2022 Miami: 64 60
2022 IW: 64 61
2022 Doha: 62 60
2021 Rome: 60 60
2021 Adelaide: 62 62
2020 RG: 64 61
Iga Swiatek in tears after hearing the Polish national anthem: “I just told Coco don’t cry, and what am I doing right now?— WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 4, 2022
“Coco, when I was your age it was my 1st year on tour and I had no idea what I was doing.”#RolandGarros
Coco Gauff to Iga Swiatek: “What you’ve done on tour the past couple of months has truly been amazing and you totally deserve it. Hopefully we can play each other in more finals and I can get a win over you one of these days.”#RolandGarros— WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 4, 2022
🇵🇱 POLAND-GARROS 🇵🇱
What a run from the teen 👏— wta (@WTA) June 4, 2022
Hold your head high, @CocoGauff! 💜
🔥 2/2 in Grand Slam finals— wta (@WTA) June 4, 2022
🔥 35 consecutive match wins
🔥 6 consecutive titles
Incroyable, @iga_swiatek 🏆#RolandGarros
Iga Swiatek is the 10th woman in the Open Era to win multiple titles at #RolandGarros.— WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 4, 2022
At 21, she is the 4th youngest multiple Roland Garros champion in the Open Era, behind only Monica Seles, Stefanie Graf and Chris Evert.
Second set: Swiatek wins 6-3
a MULTIPLE Slam champion 🗣@iga_swiatek | #RolandGarrospic.twitter.com/QtCYEr7SG1— wta (@WTA) June 4, 2022
One game away.— wta (@WTA) June 4, 2022
Swiatek, who turned 21 on Tuesday, is bidding to become the youngest multiple Slam champion since Maria Sharapova captured her 2nd Slam at 19 at the US Open in 2006
Only 9 women in the Open Era have won multiple titles in Paris. Swiatek is looking to join them.
The Swiatek Surge continues. The World No.1 has won 10 of the last 11 points. She breaks Gauff and is now within two points of her second major title and sixth consecutive title.— wta (@WTA) June 4, 2022
Swiatek leads, *4-2.#RolandGarros
Swiatek throws in a quick hold and she leads 3-2, on serve.— wta (@WTA) June 4, 2022
While we're on the changeover, let's take a look at the Swiatek Streak.
Swiatek gets the break back. After holding serve to get on the board in the second set, Swiatek breaks at 15. Gauff double-faults at 15-30 to give Swiatek two break points but the World No.1 just needs one to level it up.— wta (@WTA) June 4, 2022
2-2.
With a combined age of 39, this is the youngest singles final at #RolandGarros since Iva Majoli, 19, upset Martina Hingis, 16, in 1997.— wta (@WTA) June 4, 2022
Iga Swiatek hit 8 unforced errors in the 1st set.— wta (@WTA) June 4, 2022
She's hit 5 in the 1st two games.
Gauff has cleaned things up on her side. She's rewarded by a 2-0 lead.
Not so fast, says Coco Gauff.— wta (@WTA) June 4, 2022
The 18yo breaks right out of the gate in the 2nd set. This time it's Swiatek who goes errant, hitting 4 UFEs to give up a break at 30.
Gauff leads, *1-0.
As for Coco Gauff, we expected Swiatek to try and break down the American's forehand side and that's where the errors came in the opener.— wta (@WTA) June 4, 2022
Gauff hit 7 winners (5 from the BH) and 14 unforced errors (9 from the FH).
How did Iga Swiatek pocket that opening set in 32 minutes? By doing what she's been doing for the last three months.— wta (@WTA) June 4, 2022
79% 1st serves
67% 1st serves won
75% 2nd serves won
0 break points faced
On return:
60% won vs 1st serve
54% won vs 2nd serve
3 of 8 on BP
8 winners, 8 UFE
First set: Swiatek wins 6-1
Halfway there? 👀— wta (@WTA) June 4, 2022
A few errant shots from Swiatek and Gauff has her first slight chance for a break at 15-30.— wta (@WTA) June 4, 2022
Swiatek slams the door shut with authority. Unreturnable 1st serve, forehand winner, forehand winner right on the line that stuns everyone.
Swiatek leads, 5-1*.
Coco Gauff is on the board.— wta (@WTA) June 4, 2022
Swiatek takes her to deuce but a good backhand winner earns game point and a big first serve closes out the game.
*4-1.
Iga Swiatek is off to a flyer. She's up 4-0 after 20 minutes.— wta (@WTA) June 4, 2022
Just a reminder, since losing her 1st WTA final at 2018 Lugano, Swiatek has not lost more than 5 games in a final since.
I spoke to Maria Sakkari a few weeks ago and asked for an underrated talent on tour. She immediately praised Coco Gauff's backhand down the line. Said it was an incredibly impressive shot when you face her.— wta (@WTA) June 4, 2022
That BHDTL yields Gauff's 1st 2 winners of the day.#RolandGarros
Quick break to Swiatek to start the match off four errors from Gauff, including a double-fault.— wta (@WTA) June 4, 2022
We know what a front-runner Swiatek can be. Tough start for Gauff.
*1-0.#RolandGarros
Coco Gauff will serve first. We've got some nice cloud cover over Chatrier as we start.— wta (@WTA) June 4, 2022
Lots of talk about how the Gauff serve will hold up against Swiatek's return. She'll need to keep that 1st serve percentage high today.
Ready? Play. #RolandGarros
Pre-match
The view from the radio deck at Court Philippe Chatrier down to Court Suzanne Lenglen. It is hot and humid but the forecast calls for potential rain in the evening. Crowd is making its way in now. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/jplQcdLJeQ— wta (@WTA) June 4, 2022
Good afternoon from Paris! Courtney here with boots on the ground at #RolandGarros, where we're 30 minutes away from the women's final. I'm happy to report that it's the warmest day of the tournament and the sun is shining brightly on Court Philippe Chatrier.— wta (@WTA) June 4, 2022