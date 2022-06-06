Anett Kontaveit and Dmitry Tursunov started working together last August, just prior to the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Newly minted World No.2 Anett Kontaveit will head into the second half of her 2022 season without Dmitry Tursunov as her coach. The former ATP world No.20 announced on social media Monday that his and Kontaveit's working relationship is over after less than a year.

Kontaveit and Tursunov started working together ahead of last year's US Open, and their partnership yielded immediate success. The Estonian surged from No.30 to inside the Top 10 in the last quarter of 2021, a run in which she won four titles in her last nine events and qualify for the AKRON WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico -- where she eventually reached the final. By cracking the Top 10, she became the highest-ranked Estonian in WTA history.

In announcing the split, Tursunov wrote: "[I] feel proud of the work I put in and a bit sad but sometimes good things must come to an end."

Despite a first-round loss at Roland Garros, Kontaveit rises to a new career high of No.2 in this week's rankings. So far this year, the 26-year-old won her sixth career title, at the St. Petersburg Ladies' Trophy in February, and was runner-up to Iga Swiatek at the Qatar Total Open in Doha.

"I would like to thank Anett for the opportunity, congratulate her on a career high ranking, and wish her the best of luck onward," Tursunov added.

Before coaching Kontaveit, Tursunov had similarly successful stints with Elena Vesnina and Aryna Sabalenka, helping the latter become a Top 10 staple.