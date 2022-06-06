Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, the Roland Garros runners-up in doubles, both hit career highs in singles this week, while Italy's Martina Trevisan made the biggest leap of anyone inside the Top 100.

Two weeks in Paris have come and gone. With her second title at Roland Garros, Iga Swiatek has nearly twice as many points as second-ranked Anett Kontaveit, while a familiar name is back atop the doubles standings. Here’s a look at all the notable movements in this week’s rankings:

Shuffle in the Top 5

Swiatek won her sixth consecutive title this season, her latest coming Saturday at Roland Garros. Her 8,631 points are 4,305 more than anyone else. This is her 10th consecutive week at No.1 following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty on April 4.

Moving up to No.2 for the first time in her career is Kontaveit. Although she fell in the first round of the French Open, Kontaveit, 26, appeared in back-to-back finals earlier this year, in St. Petersburg, where she won her sixth career title, and Doha, where she finished as runner-up.

Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur (who is at a career-high of No.4) and Maria Sakkari round out the current Top 5.

More from Roland Garros

Gauff hits career high

Following her first appearance in a Grand Slam final, 18-year-old American Coco Gauff moves up 10 spots in this week’s rankings, from No.23 to a career-high ranking of No.13. Gauff advanced to the championship match in Paris without dropping a set and collects 1,300 rankings points.

Pegula makes Top 10 debut

Jessica Pegula makes her Top 10 debut this week, checking in at No.8 as she overtakes fellow American Danielle Collins (No.9) as the top-ranked American. Pegula, who won a career best 36 matches last season, already has reached 23 wins in 2022 following a clay-court campaign in which she finished as runner-up at Madrid and advanced to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

Pegula also climbs to a career high in doubles (at No.13) by reaching the championship match at Roland Garros, where she teamed up with Gauff.

Trevisan’s streak boosts ranking

Italy’s Martina Trevisan owns this week’s biggest rankings jump among those ranked in the Top 100. She climbs 32 spots, from No.59 to a career-high No.27. After winning her first title, in Rabat the week before, Trevisan advanced to the semifinals in Paris in her eighth Grand Slam appearance. Unseeded at Roland Garros, Trevisan navigated her way through the draw as she extended her win streak to 10 before falling to Gauff in the semifinals. Before her run in Rabat, Trevisan sat at No.85 as the No.5-ranked Italian woman. Now she trails only No.26 Camila Giorgi (by five points) among Italian women.

Mertens back at No.1

Belgium’s Elise Mertens returns to the top of the doubles rankings this week, replacing Katerina Siniakova, who had held the top spot since Nov. 15 (29 consecutive weeks). Mertens most recently teamed up with Veronika Kudermetova as the No.2 seed at Roland Garros, where they won their first two matches before falling in the Round of 16. Mertens most recently held the No.1 spot the week of Nov. 1. This week marks her 14th week atop the rankings.

Other notable rankings jumps

Roland Garros doubles champions Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia both returned to the Top 40 in this week’s doubles rankings. Mladenovic, who sits at No.34, jumped 198 spots, while Garcia moved up 432 positions to No.37 after their win in Paris.