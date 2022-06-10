Madison Keys and Gaby Dabrowski were among the WTA players who shared messages for all the participants in the Special Olympics.

It has been a busy week for WTA players at events in Berlin and Orlando supporting WTA Charities’ partnership with Special Olympics, where they have been sharing the importance of diversity and inclusivity in sports.

At the bet11 Open in Berlin on Thursday, Gaby Dabrowski, ranked No.6 in doubles and a Champion Ambassador for Special Olympics, and Andrea Petkovic, joined Special Olympics athletes in warm-ups, drills and Unified tennis activities providing an inspirational experience helping to develop skills like discipline and teamwork.

Photo by Berlin Games

The bet11 Open in Berlin kicks off Monday featuring a majority of the Top 10 players as well as Dabrowski and Petkovic.

Thursday’s event highlighted the upcoming Special Olympics German National Games in Berlin on June 19 -24, 2022, where nearly 4,000 athletes will compete in 20 sports in the nation’s capital. The National Games are an important milestone in preparation for the Special Olympics World Games, the world's largest inclusive sports event, which will be hosted in Berlin in 2023.

Across the Atlantic, Madison Keys, current World No.23, stopped by the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando where she cheered on and gave some tips to Liza Ambrosini, a Special Olympics athlete she surprised on a video call last year.

Loved finally getting to hang out with Liza! Good luck this week 💪🏽 @SpecialOlympics https://t.co/rTkXBrA0k1 — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) June 8, 2022

Gaby Dabrowski also sent her support to athletes at the USA Games with a personal video message.

Gaby Dabrowski message to the athletes at the USA Games

WTA Charities and the Special Olympics have been working together since 2017 collaborating on ways to engage athletes from both organizations. In tandem with the WTA’s commitment to equality, Special Olympics uses the power of sport as a catalyst for change helping people with intellectual disabilities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, build confidence and create friendships on and off the playing field.

