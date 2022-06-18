Former World No.1 Naomi Osaka announced she is out of the grass-court Grand Slam event due to her Achilles injury.

The four-time Grand Slam champion announced her withdrawal on social media, as she continues to struggle with her Achilles tendon.

my Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time 🥹🌱👋🏾 pic.twitter.com/mryWdKnitN — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) June 18, 2022

Osaka is a two-time champion at each of the hard-court Grand Slam events, the US Open (2018, 2020) and the Australian Open (2019, 2021).

Osaka's best Wimbledon showings are third-round losses to Wimbledon champions in both 2017 and 2018. In 2017, she fell to five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams, while in 2018 she was defeated by eventual champion Angelique Kerber.

Osaka saw her ranking dip to No.85 earlier this year but has risen back inside the Top 50 after a run to the Miami Open final in March, where she fell to World No.1 Iga Swiatek.