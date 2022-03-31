Naomi Osaka defeated Belinda Bencic for the first time in their four tour-level meetings, pulling off a three-set comeback to reach the Miami Open final for the first time in her career. Osaka's 18 aces are the most by a player in one match this season.

Former World No.1 Naomi Osaka of Japan overcame one of her most challenging rivals in the Miami Open semifinals on Thursday afternoon, outlasting No.22 seed Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach her first Miami final.

Osaka took just over two hours to pull off her comeback victory over Switzerland’s Bencic and reach her fourth career WTA 1000 final. Osaka will aim for her third WTA 1000 title, following crowns at 2018 Indian Wells and 2019 Beijing.

Flipping the script: Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka had won her lone ITF Challenger meeting against Bencic back in 2013, but at tour-level, Bencic had previously completely controlled their head-to-head.

Osaka and Bencic had their first three Hologic WTA Tour meetings in 2019, where Bencic went 3-0 against the Japanese player. During that run, Bencic ended Osaka’s title defenses at the US Open and Indian Wells, both times in the Round of 16.

But in their first clash since that season, Osaka was able to upend their rivalry on Thursday in Miami and claim her first tour-level win over reigning Olympic gold medalist Bencic.

Osaka is now into her first Hologic WTA Tour final in over a year. Her last final came at the 2021 Australian Open, where she won her fourth Grand Slam title.

By the numbers: Osaka came into the semifinals nearly impenetrable on serve this fortnight, holding 35 out of 36 times in her four previous matches in the event. Bencic, though, broke Osaka four times in a valiant attempt to extend her winning streak against the former top-ranked player.

But Osaka eventually prevailed with more incredible serving at clutch moments. Osaka finished the match with 18 aces, the most by any player in a match so far this season. Recently retired World No.1 Ashleigh Barty held the previous high-water mark with 17 aces in the Adelaide quarterfinals.

With her current ranking of World No.77, Osaka is now the lowest-ranked Miami finalist, a record previously held by Kim Clijsters when she won the title ranked No.38. Osaka is projected to move to around No.36 after reaching the final, and could return to the Top 30 with a title.

