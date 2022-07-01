In more than a decade at Wimbledon, Great Britain's Heather Watson had never been past the third round. Until now. No.3 seed Ons Jabeur also rolled into the last 16.

Great Britain's Heather Watson made her Wimbledon debut 12 years ago as a teenager; now 30, the home favorite it through to the fourth round at the All-England Club for the first time.

The former World No.38, now ranked No.121, beat Slovenia's Kaja Juvan 7-6(6), 6-2 on No.1 Court Friday to break new ground at her home Grand Slam; she'd previously reached the third round in 2012, 2015 and 2017. She'd come the closest to the last 16 previously in 2015, famously leading then-World No. 1 Serena Williams on Centre Court before falling 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

Tale of the tape: After wrestling momentum away from Juvan in the opening set, Watson largely cruised until she approached the finish line.

The Slovenian was the first player to break serve in the opener at 3-3, but Watson broke back immediately. Later, Juvan served to stay in the set twice, holding at love each time, to force a tiebreak. There, Watson opened up leads of 5-2 and 6-3, but ultimately needed four set points to win the set; after saving three with brave play, Juvan double faulted on the fourth.

After winning the first five games of the second set, Watson needed every inch of 1 hour, 43 minutes on court to come through. The match's last three games all extended into deuce, and she saved three break points in the last game before finally winning the match.

Union Jack: Watson joins Katie Boulter in Round 4 after Boulter dispatched 2021 finalist and No.6 seed Karolina Pliskova on Thursday. It's the first time two British women have made it this far in nearly 40 years. Jo Durie and Ann Hobbs reached the last 16 together in 1984, with Durie going on to the quarterfinals.

Boulter stuns Pliskova again; Krejcikova, Rybakina advance at Wimbledon

Opportunity knocks next for Watson as she seeks to join Johanna Konta as British women to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals this century. She'll face unseeded German Jule Niemeier, a 22-year-old ranked No.97, for the last eight. Niemeier defeated Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine earlier Friday in three sets.

Ostapenko returns to Wimbledon second week with comeback vs. Begu

Jabeur returns to second week

After reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year for the first time, Ons Jabeur has cruised back into the second week. The third-seeded Tunisian, the champion in Berlin two weeks ago, ran her grass-court winning streak in singles to eight with a 6-2, 6-3 win over French teenager Diane Parry.

Ons on a roll: Jabeur has dropped just 13 games in six sets at the Championships so far. Against Parry on Centre Court, she won both the first five games and the match's last 14 points.

Up next: Jabeur next faces either former champion and No.15 seed Angelique Kerber or No.24 seed Elise Mertens.

More to come...