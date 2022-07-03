Achievement unlocked: Maria Bouzkova is through to a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the first time in her career after beating Caroline Garcia at Wimbledon, 7-5, 6-2.

The 2014 US Open junior champion hadn't been past the second round of a Grand Slam in 13 prior tries entering Wimbledon, but she's now won eight straight sets since losing the opener to No.7 seed Danielle Collins in Round 1. Sunday's win also earned Bouzkova another milestone at the All-England Club: Her first-ever Grand Slam main draw win came at Wimbledon three years ago.

"If you would tell me before the tournament started I would be in the quarters, I probably wouldn't believe you. ... Since first match, [it] has been really tough journey for me. I have been feeling really many emotions. Just to be now in the quarters, it's something very special for me." - Marie Bouzkova

Bouzkova's win over World No.56 Garcia is her third win this week against players ranked ahead of her; in addition to Collins, the World No.66 also upset No.28 seed and former quarterfinalist Alison Riske-Amritraj in Round 3.

Watching this on repeat! 😲@MarieBouzkova producing magic en-route to her first ever Grand Slam quarter-final#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ceuRhlxCgj — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2022

Tale of the tape: Bouzkova snapped Bad Homburg champion Garcia's eight-match grass-court winning streak in 83 minutes by breaking serve four times. She's now 2-0 in her career against the former World No.4, also beating her on grass last year in Birmingham.

Bouzkova started the match with a break, and though Garcia got the set back on serve at 4-4, quickly took back momentum. From 5-4 down in the set, Bouzkova won nine of the match's last 11 games.

Bouzkova's run this fortnight has been defined by her consistency and turning defense into offense; she hit just four unforced errors against Garcia—plus 13 winners—marking the third time this Championships she's hit less than 10 unforced errors in victory.

"I don't know how I got here"@MarieBouzkova is overcome with emotion after reaching the QF of The Championships#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/raEx6bNFfz — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2022

Up next: Though she's unseeded, Bouzkova is the last Czech player remaining in the draw; a Czech has now reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals in three straight years. She will next face either No.3 seed Ons Jabeur or No.24 seed Elise Mertens.

"It's going to be a special one again, for sure. There's no reason why not to keep this going," Bouzkova said.

"[I'm] kind of believing in myself right now. But most importantly enjoying my tennis, enjoying every day here. All these new emotions that I'm feeling this week, that's already very special for me. I'm just going to go all out again in the quarterfinals."