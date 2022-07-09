Elena Rybakina took home her first Grand Slam title, powering past Ons Jabeur to capture the Venus Rosewater Dish at 2022 Wimbledon.

The No.17 seed Rybakina became the first player representing Kazakhstan, female or male, to win a major singles title with her comeback against World No.2 Jabeur.

Wimbledon reaction:

Qasym-Jomart Toqayev, the President of Kazakhstan, congratulated Rybakina on her historic achievement:

"Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina has won a historic victory in the most prestigious Wimbledon tournament," Toqayev tweeted. "I sincerely congratulate our athlete!"

The 23-year-old collected even more plaudits on social media from tennis superstars:

As well as from royals and ambassadors:

