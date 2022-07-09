Elena Rybakina took home her first Grand Slam title, powering past Ons Jabeur to capture the Venus Rosewater Dish at 2022 Wimbledon.
The No.17 seed Rybakina became the first player representing Kazakhstan, female or male, to win a major singles title with her comeback against World No.2 Jabeur.
Wimbledon reaction:
- In retrospect, Elena Rybakina was hiding in plain sight all along
- Jabeur stays positive after Wimbledon loss: 'It wasn't meant to be'
- 'Today history has been made': Rybakina praised after Wimbledon win
- Win or lose, Ons Jabeur left a lasting impression at home and abroad
Qasym-Jomart Toqayev, the President of Kazakhstan, congratulated Rybakina on her historic achievement:
Қазақстандық теннисші Елена Рыбакина ең беделді Уимблдон турнирінде тарихи жеңіске жетті. Спортшымызды шын жүректен құттықтаймын!— Qasym-Jomart Toqayev (@TokayevKZ) July 9, 2022
"Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina has won a historic victory in the most prestigious Wimbledon tournament," Toqayev tweeted. "I sincerely congratulate our athlete!"
The 23-year-old collected even more plaudits on social media from tennis superstars:
Congratulations to Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan's first Grand Slam champion!— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 9, 2022
What a comeback in a fantastic final that featured two skilled players. #Wimbledon https://t.co/NhqqHnIiXv
Huge congrats to you Elena and to your team! Amazing tournament 👏🏼🏆 #Wimbledon— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) July 9, 2022
I enjoyed watching @wimbledon-final. Congratulations to both for a great performance and to Elena #Rybakina for winning the title 👏🏼 #wimbledon— Ana Ivanovic (@anaivanovic) July 9, 2022
What a great final from these two champions #Rybakina , @Ons_Jabeur , congrats! #Wimbledon 👏 pic.twitter.com/iMwSlKhZ2Z— Gabriela Sabatini (@sabatinigabyok) July 9, 2022
As well as from royals and ambassadors:
What a final!— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 9, 2022
Congratulations Elena Rybakina and commiserations Ons Jabeur. pic.twitter.com/ctE2wp3s9J
Today History Has been Made! 🇰🇿Elena Rybakina has become the first ever #Kazakhstan tennis player to win a Grand Slam title. So proud!#Wimbledon champ! Thanks to @Ons_Jabeur for great game! https://t.co/nTTRPO52Y6— Yerzhan Ashikbayev (@KZAmbUS) July 9, 2022
What a moment! Well done Elena - керемет! 🇰🇿 🇬🇧 https://t.co/KiNVs3H5eb— Kathy Leach (@KathyLeachFCDO) July 9, 2022
The cheers keep rolling in, check back for more....
Amazing from Rybakina. Incredible mental strength to come back from a set down 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #Wimbledon— Sendhil Ramamurthy (@Sendhil_Rama) July 9, 2022
Wimbledon’s newest star, shining brightly ✨— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) July 9, 2022
Elena Rybakina 🏆 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/LZcJZn7NLo
Congratulations to Elena Rybakina on her @Wimbledon victory and a first career Grand Slam 🏆— Laureus (@LaureusSport) July 9, 2022
The youngest player to lift the famous Venus Rosewater Dish since 2011 ✨ pic.twitter.com/s3DsSq8hpI
More to come...